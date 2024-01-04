FRESH START

Using the new year to hit the reset button on your health?

These wellness gadgets and goodies will get you glowing from the inside out.

Image Skincare PREVENTION+ Daily Ultimate Protection Moisturizer ($50)

Don’t forget to take care of your skin health as you embrace a new-year-newme mentality. This sheer daily moisturizer with SPF 50 protects your face from UVA and UVB rays, while antioxidants help fight the effects of blue light and environmental skin stressors.

Heyday Buckhead

706.807.4014

heydayskincare.com

@heydayskincare

LARQ Bottle PureVis ($118.99)

A new water bottle is a great way to get yourself excited about drinking more water this year—until it comes time to clean it. Enter: LARQ’s Bottle PureVis, a self-cleaning water bottle and water purification system. According to the brand, one tap on the cap sends the PureVis technology into action to eliminate up to 99% of biocontaminants from your water and bottle. Hello, healthy hydration.

The Container Store Buckhead

404.963.9602

containerstore.com

@thecontainerstore

Kea Beverages Kombucha ($4.25)

Founded by Atlantans Sean Keating and Keaton Hong, Kea Beverages boasts a variety of bubbly kombucha to keep your gut health in check. More than 100 small businesses throughout Atlanta carry Kea Beverages kombucha in fun flavors like prickly pear and mango, peach, hibiscus and lavender, and strawberry and guava, among others.

Savi Provisions Brookhaven

404.869.1818

saviprovisions.com

@savi.provisions

Apple Watch Series 9 ($399- $1,149)

One of the newest offerings from Apple, the Apple Watch Series 9 doubles as a stylish accountability partner to help you prioritize your physical health this year. It also marks the first carbon-neutral product available from the tech giant. Tip: For a sophisticated meets- sporty look, opt for a band from the Apple Watch Hermès partnership (pictured here).

Apple Lenox Square

404.926.3085

apple.com

@apple

WalkingPad C2 Mini Foldable Walking Treadmill ($599.99)

If you’re setting a daily step goal for the new year, you’re not alone. The innovative WalkingPad reached viral status on social media as work-from-home life became the norm, and it’s the perfect workout buddy to help you achieve your New Year’s resolution without even leaving the house.

Best Buy Perimeter

770.391.4749

bestbuy.com

@bestbuy

STORY: Ashton Pike