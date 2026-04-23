After inclement weather scuttled the original January date, the Starfish Ball finally had its moment in February at The St. Regis Atlanta in Buckhead.

The benefit was the 21st annual event to support the nsoro Educational Foundation. The festivities included dinner, dancing, live and silent auctions, and an after party and tributes to supporters Juanita Powell Baranco and Reginald McKnight. Along with corporate sponsors, the more than 500 attendees raised $1.1 million for the nonprofit that supports youth aging out of foster care.

PHOTOS: Kimberly Evans