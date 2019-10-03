Twenty of Atlanta’s best chefs will gather at The St. Regis Atlanta in Buckhead on Oct. 30 for the star studded Out of the Kitchen event.

The annual fundraiser for CURE Childhood Cancer counts Nick Leahy of Aix, Philippe Haddad of Cape Dutch and Jamie Adams of Il Giallo on its lineup.

Here’s how it works: Guests are seated at a table in the hotel’s magnificent ballroom, and each table is assigned a chef who prepares a three-course meal tableside. An auction and presentations take place throughout dinner. After the meal, attendees are invited to exit the ballroom and partake in a dessert feast. It’s a fun way to interact with the chefs, who are usually confined to the back of the restaurant.

Jordan Barnett, executive chef of the St. Regis, serves as the event’s chair. “My favorite part of the experience is the high energy felt in the room,” says Barnett. “Knowing that we’re all doing what we love alongside other talented chefs for a touching cause makes the event truly one of a kind.”

To learn more, visit outofthekitchen.org.