For the 16th year, supporters and friends of the nsoro Educational Foundation gathered to show how much they care about the nonprofit that supports education for those aging out of foster care.

The annual Starfish Ball, held at The St. Regis Atlanta, featured a festive evening of cocktails, dinner and dancing for the 380 attendees. Honored guests Kwanza Jones, co-founder and CEO of the philanthropic grant and investment organization Supercharged, and Managing Director of Vista Equity Partners and philanthropist Vince Burkett both received Frabel starfishes. Dr. Tiffany Rand of Polish Dental Center was presented with a crystal award from Tiffany & Co. for her in-kind services to nsoro scholars, several of whom gave keynote speeches. The evening’s fundraising total topped $2.2 million, thanks to the support of sponsors, patrons, auction items, including a five-course dinner for 10 with Mayor Andre Dickens, and Simply Buckhead’s exclusive media sponsorship.