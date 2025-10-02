SOFT MEETS STYLE

Underwood Hills mom turns cozy chaos into kidswear hit.

After working in social media for the American Cancer Society for a few years, Atlanta native Claire Pack found herself navigating new motherhood and remote work following the birth of her daughter, Winnie, in October 2020. “Things changed a lot,” she says. “I wanted to do something that involved her and our family, and that poured more into our life instead of taking away from it.”

That vision of comfort, family and community became the heart of Winnie + Crew, a baby and toddler clothing brand born out of the chaos and clarity of early pandemic parenthood. Pack launched the first collection in May 2021 with her husband and business partner, Gavin, whose background in sourcing, merchandising and finance helped turn their idea into a fast-growing business.

“At the time, we were buying all these clothes for Winnie and realized there was a gap in the market. Everything was either too basic or too occasion-specific,” she says.

Instead, Winnie + Crew offers original loungewear in newborn to 4T that’s perfect for hanging at home or heading out in soft cottons and muted, seasonal tones. The brand’s signature oversized fit (think baggier, looser pieces) is designed to make dressing kids a little easier. “Nothing is itchy, scratchy or too tight,” Pack says. “It’s comfort meets style.”

The company operated solely online until January 2025 when it launched its wholesale arm, and it is now stocked in around 100 boutiques across the United States from Macon to Oregon (none in Atlanta yet). That rapid growth started with a “just do it” approach: A February idea turned into a May launch and inventory stacked in their small home. Early traction then came from Instagram mommy influencers. The Packs have seen 100% year-over-year growth ever since.

Despite the business boom, community remains a central part of the brand’s identity. In 2023, the family launched The Giving Crew, a program that donates seasonal wardrobes each year to around 10 families raising children while facing hardships. “I always wanted to do something to give back,” she says. “We get that life is hard sometimes. It takes a village, and we want to be part of our customers’ village.”

The fall/winter collection, available now, marks a big transition to organic cotton because, Pack says, it’s the easiest on little kids’ sensitive skin. The season’s cozy knits, sweatsuits and oversized sweater sets feature a streamlined color palette of blues, greens and earth tones. A festive holiday collection including plaid prints will follow in November.

The team is also planning local meetups and sip-and-shop previews to help customers feel the fabrics firsthand. “We want to connect with the parents who’ve been with us since the start,” Pack says.

With three kids—Winnie, 5; Jude, 3; and baby Nell—plus Pack’s sister on the team and a supportive extended family who lives in town, Winnie + Crew is as much a family affair as it is a fashion brand. “Our motto? We’re all in this together,” she says. “We just want to make life a little easier for people with children.”

WINNIE + CREW

winnieandcrew.com

@winnieandcrew