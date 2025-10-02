BBQ FOR A CAUSE

16 YEARS OF FUNDRAISING FOR CYSTIC FIBROSIS.

Choate Construction Company is preparing to host its 16th annual Cars & ‘Q for the Cause event, a gathering that has become a driving force in the fight against cystic fibrosis. The family friendly fundraiser takes place Oct. 25 at the company’s Sandy Springs headquarters. Choate is expecting nearly 1,000 attendees to support the Georgia Chapter of the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.

What began in 2009 as a modest company initiative has evolved into an anticipated fundraising event in Atlanta’s architecture, engineering and construction industry. The car show features an impressive display of over 100 prize-winning automobiles, ranging from ultra-classic vehicles to exotic supercars, creating an interesting showcase for automotive enthusiasts.

In addition to the vehicle displays, the event offers a comprehensive entertainment experience. Attendees will enjoy barbecue from Jim ‘n Nicks while sampling craft beverages from local vendors From the Earth, New Realm, Mutation Brewing and STATS Brewpub. Other festivities include live music, friendly car competitions, a silent auction and activities for kids.

The fundraiser’s success has been substantial, with last year’s event surpassing its goal by raising $724,144. This brings the total amount raised by Cars & ‘Q to more than $4.5 over its 15-year history. Brian Bollins, vice president and division manager for Choate’s Atlanta operations, says the event has grown, noting the inspiring dedication of supporters. “Without a doubt, the highlights of the event are the check reveal and the heartfelt stories shared by our CF Ambassadors about living with the disease,” Bollins says. “This year, we’re poised to top $5 million. The camaraderie is undeniable.”

Choate Construction’s commitment to fighting cystic fibrosis started 35 years ago when a friend of event coordinator Emily Bridges was diagnosed. Bridges is the daughter of Choate founder and chairman Millard Choate. That sealed Choate’s philanthropic mission and eventually led to the inception of the car show. “It’s so heartening to witness our community rally around this cause year after year, even without a personal connection to cystic fibrosis,” Bollins says.

Available online, tickets are $40 for entry and dinner or $60 for entry, dinner and unlimited beer and wine. Children 6 to 12 are $20, and under 6 are free. Parking is included in the ticket price.

carsnq.com

@choateco