Dermatologist Corinne Erickson takes an integrative approach.

Dr. Corinne Erickson was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes at age 13, which led to her interest in medicine. She found her calling during her fourth year at the University of Rochester School of Medicine when she rotated into dermatology and discovered she enjoyed the complexities of helping patients manage their visible conditions that often had underlying causes.

After working in multiple dermatology practices in Dallas and in Atlanta for 14 years post-residency, the board-certified dermatologist took over as the owner of Georgia Skin Specialists in Buckhead in 2022. “What’s unique about our practice is the collaborative environment between providers and staff in our one location, and how this carries over into quality patient care. Many of us also share the commonality of being working moms and help support one another with that balancing act,” Erickson says.

Erickson, a Macon native, also has a special interest in integrative dermatology and how hormones impact the skin. Here, we speak with her about why she has pursued additional integrative studies as well as her favorite skin care products and more.

What does an integrative approach to dermatology mean?

My physician’s assistant, Traci Jones, and I have always been interested in the interplay between wellness, nutrition, mindfulness and skin health. Two years ago, Traci completed an integrative dermatology training program for PAs, and I completed a fellowship program in integrative dermatology for dermatologists. This integrates our Western medical practice with alternative traditions, such as Ayurvedic and Chinese medicines, and leans heavily into nutrition to help with skin diseases.

Why are you particularly interested in hormone-related skin conditions?

For years, we have been taught, “This is what you do to take care of acne.” Increasingly, I was seeing young women with cystic inflammatory acne who were asking for their third course of Accutane. I thought, “Something is off.” As I dove deeper into these patient histories, I found facial hair growth and irregular menstrual cycles, and realized I was diagnosing polycystic ovarian syndrome before their OB-GYNs. This gave me a clearer path to address hormonal acne and get them to a point of clearness. Then, the more I read about the different subtypes of imbalances of estrogen, progesterone and testosterone, the more I became comfortable seeing where we needed to target hormones, including with other conditions.

What made you launch an aesthetic arm at the practice?

When I purchased the practice, we did not have an aesthetician. I felt there was a need in this area in order to better serve patients, so we added Clear Aesthetics MD to make clear and beautiful skin easy and accessible.

Do you have a current favorite skin care product?

I use a lot of the Hydrinity products, a unique line that is based in hyaluronic acid. It is different from others on the market in the way it functions as a hydrator and also a delivery system for specific plant-based peptides to penetrate through skin cells to deliver anti-inflammatory messages. It’s tolerable by all skin types.

What are your non-negotiables for a skin care product routine?

Both a medical-grade antioxidant and retinol or a prescription retinoid, all of which undergo rigorous clinical testing. Plus, a mineral-based tinted SPF.

