SCHOOL OF COLOR

Primary colors get a sophisticated upgrade.

Red, blue and yellow are no longer regulated to a child’s paint palette; instead, they symbolize bold creativity and cheerfulness. Here are a few pieces to incorporate into your next design.

Priya Pillow ($284)

This Buckhead-based brand brings old Indian textile traditions to life in the modern world, such as in this Priya pillow. Made from a cotton and linen blend, it features a twist on traditional chikankari (embroidery) and a practical cotton backing. The 22-inch square pillow is hand embroidered by artisans in New Delhi and Kolkata, and comes with an oversized down pillow insert for a designer look. Wholesale custom orders are available for other sizes.

Fairhaven Circle

fairhavencircle.com

@fairhavencircle

Mustard Made The Lowdown ($329)

Mustard Made’s The Lowdown locker adds a dash of ’90s nostalgia to a mud room, kid’s bedroom or office. Two hooks, one on the inside of each door, and one adjustable shelf make the narrow console a storage maximizer. It also contains two holes for easy cable management. The magnetic exterior is perfect for personalization. It’s available in other bright colors like poppy, berry and ocean.

Anthropologie

anthropologie.com

@anthropologie

Nellie Table Lamp with Block- Printed Cotton Shade ($295)

Compact and elegant, the Nellie Table Lamp from British lighting brand Pooky is a design-forward way to illuminate a table. It’s 15 inches tall and has a harp and finial for a traditional look. For a twist, choose from two base colors, turquoise or emerald, and 385 shades in silk, linen and cotton.

Pooky

us.pooky.com

@pookylightsus

Tibetan Sun in Ruby (price upon request)

The Tibetan Sun fabric from the Jim Thompson Tony Duquette Collection exudes Duquette’s signature joie de vivre. Shades of red, yellow and blue with a small hint of green, it was created by designer and current Tony Duquette Inc. owner Hutton Wilkinson. The fabric is 30% silk and 70% cotton for a nice tactile feel. Check it out in person at the Jim Thompson showroom at ADAC.

Jim Thompson

jimthompsonfabrics.com

@jimthompson.fabrics

Vitra Eames Mini Elephant ($145)

Bright, colorful and full of personality, this Eames is a fun way to bring a wink into a room. Originally conceptualized in 1945, the toy was never produced by the designer. Instead, Vitra Design Museum created this 8-inch, 2-pound version as an homage. Molded, sleek and stylish, it is crafted in the style of the Eames Molded Shell Chair.

Design Within Reach

dwr.com

@dwr