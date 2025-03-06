HIGH-INTENSITY SKIN CARE

A burgeoning beauty category is up for the challenge!

Athletes have specialized diets and wellness routines, but 2024 was the year the beauty industry realized they also need specialized skincare products. Fueled by the Paris Olympics and the buzz surrounding athletes, active skincare has suddenly bloomed into a full-fledged beauty category that continues to grow.

But is this necessary? Can’t athletes, both pro and amateur, use the same products as everyone else? We tapped dermatologist Dr. Corinne Erickson of Georgia Skin Specialists to get the scoop. “At the core of an athlete’s skincare needs is protecting and maintaining a healthy skin barrier,” she says. This is important for everyone, but it can be more challenging for athletes for several reasons. “Moisture, paradoxically, dries out the skin,” Erickson says. “Plus, sweat can irritate the skin, and these factors can break down the skin barrier, which makes skin more vulnerable to bacteria, which can lead to acne, yeast infections and even folliculitis.”

The solution is breathable hydration and the use of emollients (products that form a film on your skin to prevent moisture loss). These products contain ingredients such as hyaluronic acid, glycerin or ceramides. “They help the skin hang on to water and seal the skin back together while still allowing for a healthy amount of sweating,” Erickson says.

Athletes should not use oils, oil-based products or heavy creams, Erickson says, as these can clog pores and sweat glands, preventing proper sweating and leading to rashes and breakouts.

Another skin issue faced by athletes is sensitivity. People with sensitive skin, or those who suffer with rosacea or turn red easily, should look for products that contain niacinamide, aloe vera and green tea extract that are soothing and comforting. Erickson advises against exfoliating too rigorously and says never to use scrubs with ingredients like jojoba beads and broken walnut shells that can damage the skin (this goes for everyone).

Athletes don’t only suffer from skin issues on their faces. Friction from tight workout clothes and moisture against the skin are also problematic for the body. Erickson says to avoid anti-bacterial drugstore cleansers and anything that is heavily fragranced, including laundry care products.

Her top recommendation for athletes is hypochlorous acid. “This is my hero ingredient and the new darling of the skincare industry because of its ability to kill problematic bacteria while balancing the skin’s pH, which is disrupted with exercise and sweat.” Erickson loves Hydrinity Hyacyn Active Purifying Mist that she sells at her practice. “I have my patients keep a bottle in their gym bag and mist down with it before a workout to remove bacterial overgrowth, before you dilate your pores.” She also recommends using it as a toner after post-workout showers. This ingredient was initially only available in medical grade skincare and via prescription, but now more products are beginning to include it, such as Tower28’s SOS Daily Rescue Facial Spray and Mario Badescu’s Repairing Facial Spray with Hypochlorous Acid.

GEORGIA SKIN SPECIALISTS

404.352.1730

georgiaskinspecialists.com

@georgiaskinspecialists

DR. ERICKSON’S MUST-HAVE PRODUCTS

CLn BodyWash, $36, clnwash.com

Hydrinity Hyacyn Active Purifying Mist, $60, hydrinity.com

Skinbetter Science sunbetter TONE SMART SPF 75, $75, skinbetter.com

EltaMD Skincare UV Clear Tinted Face Sunscreen SPF 46, $46, eltamd.com

Revision Skincare Intellishade Original SPF 45, $86, revisionskincare.com

NEW TO MARKET ACTIVE SKINCARE

Nine Glow Pre-Workout Anti-Pollution Serum, $75, nineglowskin.com

Medalist Game Face Clear Skin & Cooling Hydrating Spray, $22, medalistskin.com