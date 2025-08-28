BRIDGING THE GAP

From crisis to success!

Belisa Urbina and her husband, Miquel, moved to Atlanta from Puerto Rico in 2000 and quickly recognized the lack of mental health services for the Latino community that they had in their native land. To fill the gap, they launched workshops for couples in 2001 called Taller de Parejas (Couples Workshop) but never dreamed of doing more. As word spread and more and more signed up, the Urbinas founded Ser Familia (The Family) and added programs.

For her outstanding service to her community, Belisa Urbina received the Robert Ross Johnson Humanitarian of the Year Award from the Rotary Club of Buckhead in April. She is the first Latina so honored, and her name joins a stellar list of Atlantans, including United Nations Ambassador Andrew Young, Bernie Marcus, Bill Bolling, Dan Cathy and Jesse Hill.

From 2002 to 2012, Ser Familia added a parenting school, youth workshops, expanded mental health services and adopted Georgia Latinos Against Domestic Violence, all staffed by professionals. The five offices in the metro area and one in Puerto Rico also offer translation services and presentations to non-Spanish speaking organizations, and welcome anyone who comes to them in crisis.

“Our mission is to offer preventative family services and equip Latinos with the skills they need to move from crisis to thriving,” Belisa says.

