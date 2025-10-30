For the 22nd year, Open Hand’s Party in the Kitchen drew a crowd of about 500 guests who rallied in September to support the nonprofit’s efforts to bring nutrition and dignity to those in need across 53 counties.

The trio of chairs—Marc Castillo and Victor Macias of Buckhead, and Heather Froy of Woodstock— oversaw the evening’s festivities at the Foundry at Puritan Mill that included cocktails and live and silent auctions. Chef co-chairs Kevin Rathbun and Peter Kaiser headlined a list of more than 20 area restaurants that brought their top tastes to the event. The party brought in more than $600,000 for the worthy cause.

PHOTOS: Victoria Inman Photography.