Open Hand is dedicated to delivering medically tailored meals, snacks and supplements to homebound seniors, disabled individuals and families facing chronic disease issues.

But in late September, the food focus shifted to fundraising as a bevy of Atlanta’s top chefs came together for the “Party in the Kitchen” at The Stave Room. Co-chaired by Buckhead residents Sandra Baldwin and Tom Abrams, the evening kicked off with a VIP cocktail reception and chef tastings, and continued into the main event where 20 renowned chefs and two mixologists tantalized the taste buds of more than 500 guests. Leading the list of those showing off their culinary talents were chef chairs Gerry Klaskala and Kevin Rathbun. With live and silent auction items, and contributions from sponsors such as Simply Buckhead, the event raised $600,000 to bolster the nonprofit’s work.

PHOTOS: David Carr