SOUTHERN ACOUSTICS

October 30, 2025
Platinum-selling country artist Walker Hayes will perform an exclusive acoustic concert at the Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center’s Byers Theatre on Nov. 16. The “Fancy Like” singer-songwriter will share personal stories behind his songs, offering audiences insight into the triumphs, viral success, family memories and heartbreak that shaped his distinctive voice in country music. “It is, frankly, a very big deal for us,” says Bill Haggett, executive director of the Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center. “We’re thrilled to have Hayes coming as [this is] a new show for him. He’s just launched his new album, and it’s an intimate album for him.” Songwriter and producer Shane McAnally will open the show. McAnally has written and produced more than 50 No. 1 hits for artists such as Kacey Musgraves, Sam Hunt and Kenny Chesney, earning him three Grammy Awards and multiple industry honors. Tickets start at $48.50.

