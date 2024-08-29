TIME TO PARTY

Food for body and soul!

As soon as long-time Open Hand volunteer Roger Smith was named chair of Party in the Kitchen, the organization’s annual fundraiser, he asked Anne Barge Clegg to be his co-chair. “Before I even got the words out of my mouth, Anne said, ‘Absolutely!’” says Smith, a preservationist best known for moving and restoring the historic Randolph-Lucas-Jones house with his partner, Christopher Jones.

Clegg, founder of the Anne Barge line of bridal and formal gowns, and Smith bonded when they co-chaired A Family Affair, the annual fundraiser at the Goizueta Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center at Emory University. Both were also supporters of Open Hand, the organization that has provided more than 35 million meals for the last 35 years to people who are homebound, including seniors, those who have disabilities or illnesses, and children and families.

Party in the Kitchen will be held at The Foundry at Puritan Mill Sept. 26 at 7 p.m. when Clegg, Smith and chef co-chairs Peter Kaiser and Kevin Rathbun will welcome guests. Live music will be provided by The American Flyers, and 26 of Atlanta’s top chefs will prepare the meal. In a departure from past years, the patron party will be held on Sept. 12 at Open Hand’s new West Midtown campus.

This year’s auction items include a week at the St. Regis Residence in Aspen, five nights at the Family Coppola Hideaways in Belize and private dining with a chef.

OPEN HAND ATLANTA

openhandatlanta.org

@openhandatlanta