PERSONALIZED PERFECTION

Customized gifts are a thoughtful way to show someone you care deeply and know them well.

The heartfelt nature of these gifts, whether fully or partially personalized, turn the act of giving a gift into something more meaningful as the recipient realizes the extra steps taken to give such a considerate item. Peruse these options for the family member or friend in your life who deserves the best of the best.

Initial Necklace ($850)

An initial pendant is a timeless gift that works for many types of recipients, especially one like this that is designed for everyday wear. Available in 14K white or yellow gold, it comes in all 26 letters of the alphabet. It has elegant and round brilliant-cut diamonds that provide a touch of understated sparkle that can be layered in effortlessly with other jewelry.

Diamonds Direct

diamondsdirect.com

@diamondsdirect

Fulton & Roark Fulton Extrait de Parfum ($205)

Created as an homage to the city of Atlanta, Fulton & Roark’s newest fragrance features notes of mandarin, tea olive, black plum, vanilla and amber. Founder Gabriela Chelariu is based in Winston- Salem, North Carolina, but finds inspiration in the thrumming and constant reinvention of our “City in a Forest.” While the 50ml bottle is beautiful to keep out on a vanity, it also comes in a more travel-friendly parfum solid. It’s a subtle reminder of Atlanta that speaks to its complexity and brightness.

Neiman Marcus Atlanta

neimanmarcus.com

@neimanmarcus

Custom Trucker Hat (from $45)

Trucker hats have become popular again, and Buckhead-based Golden Eye Truckers bring local and regional flair to a look. Choose hats with patches representing popular local schools such as The Westminster Schools, Marist School and Pace Academy, or local sports leagues like Buckhead Baseball. Make a hat your own with an existing patch or two, or Golden Eye Truckers can create a specific custom patch just for your lucky gift recipient.

Golden Eye Truckers

goldeneyetruckers.com

@goldeneyetruckers

Personalized Baby Blanket (from $94)

Atlanta-based brand Weezie has branched out into baby gear, including tummy time mats, kids’ towels and this soft keepsake baby blanket. The blanket is made in India, is 100% cotton and available in 15 embroidery styles, including ones with ducks and rocking horses. Level up with one of the three appliqué styles available in a variety of combinations, including floral patterns and Liberty London fabrics.

Weezie

weezietowels.com

@weezieatlanta

Custom scarf (price upon request)

For local CB Grey designer Courtney Buchanan, every custom scarf starts with a customer’s story, translating memories, places and missions into heirloom pieces. Each collaboration is unique, whether she’s designing for another brand like KMM Collective, which created a “Bee Kind” scarf tied to its diamond and gold bee necklace benefitting Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, a destination like Alys Beach and Mauna Kea Resort, or for a customer who wants to surprise a gift recipient with something truly special. The experience of designing the scarf is part of the fun, so this present can be given as a way to help someone unleash their creativity by designing their own, or having a meaningful one drawn up on their behalf.

CB Grey

shopcbgrey.com

@shopcbgrey

Monogrammed Carl Friedrik Carry-On Luggage ($395)

Your recipient will travel in personalized style with a polycarbonate hard-sided suitcase from London-based brand Carl Friedrik. Sophisticated leather detailing, large zippered compartments and silent spinning wheels make it as practical as it is sleek. Get it monogrammed with a beloved’s initials or something cheeky like BRB.

Mark & Graham

markandgraham.com

@markandgraham

Tart by Taylor Collegiate Large Tray ($140)

Dallas-based Tart by Taylor has an adorable and functional collection of trays to nail the perfect SEC themed gift for a current college student or for someone who remembers their four years fondly. The large acrylic tray is 13.5-by- 11-by-2 inches and has two gold handles. Whether cheering on the Georgia Bulldogs, Auburn Tigers or Alabama Crimson Tide, it’s a great way to serve up snacks and drinks.

Mitylene

shopmitylene.com

@shopmitylene

Custom Mah Jongg Jokers (from $68)

Georgia-based Mah Jongg Maven can create a set of custom joker tiles to play with American mahjong sets. Each set of eight jokers can be engraved with anything you like, from phrases like “lucky me” or the name and an illustration of your pet to a simple heart. Hobbies such as knitting or golf can be put on a joker, and they can even replicate vintage joker styles. Any color of the rainbow can be included, and you’re only limited by your imagination. Custom jokers pair well with the brand’s signature colorful chicklet tile set for which they’ve become known over the last 25-plus years in business.

Mah Jongg Maven

mahjonggmaven.com

@mahjonggmaven

Custom leather exotic belts (from $200)

For over 40 years, w.kleinberg has been creating elegant and sophisticated custom belts, pet collars, handbags and more. The brand’s customization program has endless options, from exotic leathers like alligator and ostrich to luxuriously embossed calf. Customers can choose colors, widths and buckles to make each belt their own, and everything is made locally in the Buckhead-based workshop.

w.kleinberg

wkleinberg.com

@w.kleinberg