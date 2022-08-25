WHAT’S COOKING?

OPEN HAND ATLANTA’S SIGNATURE EVENT

Need a good cause to eat, drink and be merry? The 19th annual Party in the Kitchen on Sept. 29. at 7 p.m. is the largest annual fundraiser for Open Hand Atlanta, a nonprofit founded in 1988 to alleviate food insecurity and provide nutritional education for more than 19 counties throughout Georgia. It has provided 35 million meals and counting since its inception.

Party in the Kitchen started as a modest gathering in the Open Hand kitchen then flourished into the culinary tasting event and cocktail party now hosted in the Stave Room of American Spirit Works and cochaired by Tom Abrams and Sandra Baldwin. Simply Buckhead is a media sponsor.

At this year’s party, guests can sample dishes from 20 of the area’s most celebrated chefs, including Chef Chairs Kevin Rathbun of KR SteakBar and Gerry Klaskala of Aria, at the tasting tables. Other participating chefs to look forward to include Chris Hall of Local Three Kitchen & Bar, Jamie Adams of il Giallo Osteria & Bar, Peter Kaiser of Kaiser’s Chophouse, Douglas Turbush of Seed Kitchen & Bar and many more. Handcrafted cocktails, a DJ and live and silent auctions will round out the evening.

Tickets start at $300 per person. The patron package, starting at $1,500 per couple, includes the VIP reception at 5:30 p.m. in the American Spirit Works courtyard. “The number of people in need of our meals continues to grow, and funds raised at Party in the Kitchen support Open Hand’s mission to ensure our clients have access to the healthy, nourishing meals they rely on to survive,” says Katie MacKenzie, Open Hand’s director of development.

partyinthekitchen.org

BY Denise K. James