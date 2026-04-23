Musical superstar Michael Feinstein brought a crowd of about 200 to their feet after a stirring performance at the 2026 Winter Ball, a fundraiser for the Oconee Performing Arts Society held in February at The Ritz-Carlton Reynolds on scenic Lake Oconee.

Chaired by OPAS board member Riezl Baker, the evening of cocktails, dinner and auctions also featured a performance by OPAS scholarship recipient Helen Garcia Carreras and the OPAS Big Band. The auctions and paddle raise garnered $300,000 for the Greensboro, Georgia, society’s support of arts education.

PHOTOS: Crystal Photography