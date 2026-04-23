Simply Buckhead

OCONEE PERFORMING ARTS SOCIETY

by
April 23, 2026
Michael Feinstein

Musical superstar Michael Feinstein brought a crowd of about 200 to their feet after a stirring performance at the 2026 Winter Ball, a fundraiser for the Oconee Performing Arts Society held in February at The Ritz-Carlton Reynolds on scenic Lake Oconee.

Michael Feinstein
Michael Feinstein

Chaired by OPAS board member Riezl Baker, the evening of cocktails, dinner and auctions also featured a performance by OPAS scholarship recipient Helen Garcia Carreras and the OPAS Big Band. The auctions and paddle raise garnered $300,000 for the Greensboro, Georgia, society’s support of arts education.

PHOTOS: Crystal Photography

Atlanta-based writer and editor contributing to a number of local and state-wide publications. Instructor in Georgia State’s Communication department and Emory’s Continuing Education division.

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