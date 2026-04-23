MADE FOR WOMEN

Pvolve’s Westside studio leaders on the fitness method!

You may have seen the ads with a super fit Jennifer Aniston touting her favorite fitness method, Pvolve. The boutique fitness concept is rapidly expanding its franchises across the U.S. and wants to redefine what strength training looks and feels like for women. Sandy Springs resident Amber Jackson opened the first Atlanta studio in 2024 at Westside Provisions District and will expand with another location at Chastain Market this year. We spoke with Jackson and Director of Operations & Training Kristanne Thompson about why they believe in the method and why it’s attracting everyone from busy young professionals to active retirees.

What makes Pvolve different from traditional strength training or boutique workouts?

KT: Pvolve is built around longevity through every decade of a woman’s life. We meet people exactly where they are, no matter their age or fitness level. Our bodies were designed to move in three dimensions, not just forward and back or side to side, so the method trains those natural patterns and focuses on functional movement. It’s inclusive, accessible and always evolving with science.

Why was the Westside the right spot for the first Pvolve in Atlanta?

AJ: The Westside is very on brand for us. It’s walkable and has a diverse community, and we are around other businesses that complement us such as Flower Child, Lululemon and several spas.

Amber, you made a big leap from the corporate world to fitness entrepreneurship. What sparked that change?

AJ: I spent nearly 12 years in corporate roles, most recently as director of merchandising at The Home Depot. But after losing family members, my priorities shifted. Career stopped being number one. I wanted flexibility, purpose and to help people live healthier lives. I’m a widowed single parent, and being present for my son matters deeply. Pvolve allowed me to build something meaningful while showing him the value of hard work.

Kristanne, you started as a member before joining the brand professionally. Why was this the path for you?

KT: I’d previously worked with Pvolve’s chief training officer at another company and trusted her leadership and integrity. I eventually joined as a lead trainer in South Carolina before coming to Atlanta. What convinced me was the culture: constant growth, honest feedback and real clinical validation. A low number of fitness studies historically has included women. Pvolve [is actively doing fitness research] and has already completed seven studies that include women.

Women are often told to choose between lifting heavy and protecting their joints. How does Pvolve challenge that?

KT: It’s a misconception. Lifting load actually supports joint health, and we should be lifting heavier with every decade. It’s crucial during menopause and beyond. We use progressive weight training that grows with your ability, but with a strong focus on three pillars: strength, stability and mobility. You don’t have to sacrifice one for the other.

How does Pvolve adapt to individual injury histories?

KT: Everyone moves differently. We emphasize mind-to-muscle connection, so people feel safe and in control. As a former dancer with arthritis and past injuries, this method helped me reconnect to muscles that had gone dormant. That reconnection is powerful, and it dramatically reduces risk.

What are your personal favorite wellness practices outside of the studio?

KT: Movement is my number one: It quiets my mind. I also love cooking and bringing people together through food. AJ: Walking outside whenever I can, reading, podcasts and spending time at my son’s lacrosse games. Being outdoors resets everything.

PVOLVE ATLANTA

470.945.1477

studios.pvolve.com/atlanta-midtown

@pvolveatlanta

PHOTO: Erik Meadows