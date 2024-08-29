NEWS CLIPS – SEPTEMBER 2024

Code Red
There’s a new place for tech-savvy kids to broaden their skill sets: the Coder School, now open in the Dunwoody Hall shopping center. This branch is part of a network of more than 65 locations across the country focused on immersing students in fundamental coding through interactive camps and classes. The curriculum covers a range of topics, including robotics, 3D printing, flying drones and more. Registration for classes, afterschool programs, clubs and teams is available on a rolling basis via the school’s website. Budding computer kids are invited to join like-minded peers with common interests in all things digital innovation.
With more than 15 years senior executive experience in nonprofits, Greg Cole will lead BCM Georgia (formerly Buckhead Christian Ministry), a 37-year-old organization. He holds a Master of Divinity from Harvard University and a certificate in nonprofit management from the University of North Florida. Cole has extensive experience in the housing sector, having held leadership roles at Habitat for Humanity and Emmaus House. He will oversee BCM Georgia’s 16-member staff and board. Cole also serves on various community boards. His appointment aims to enhance BCM Georgia’s mission to support economic empowerment through housing and financial education across the state.
Pvolve, known for its low-impact, functional movement and resistance equipment, has opened at Westside Provisions District in Atlanta. This marks Pvolve’s debut in Georgia, led by local owner Amber Jackson. The concept’s workouts emphasize longevity and sustainability for women at every life stage. “Our vision for the Pvolve Atlanta studio is to create a welcoming and energizing space where individuals can transform their fitness journeys through our innovative, low-impact functional training method,” Jackson says. The new 2,060-square-foot facility features spacious workout rooms, personal storage, a beauty bar, community lounges and a retail space. Membership options include unlimited, starter and flex, with founding members receiving lifetime discounted rates and additional benefits. “We’re excited to provide the Westside community with a fitness experience that is both effective and accessible, empowering individuals to feel their best every day,” Jackson says.
