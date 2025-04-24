DISCOVER THE PEACH STATE

Simply Buckhead
by
April 24, 2025
EXPLORING GEORGIA’S DESTINATIONS, NATIONAL PARKS AND UNDISCOVERED TRAVEL GEMS!

It’s exciting to explore a far-flung destination, but there’s so much to enjoy closer to home. The Peach State boasts miles of coastline, mountain vistas, sizable cities and charming small towns. Plus, Georgia has 47 spectacular state parks, each offering opportunities to get outdoors and experience everything from hiking to water sports. While this collection of stories barely scratches the surface of all there is to explore, we hope it whets your appetite for some nearby travel opportunities.

PHOTO: Patrick Heagney

Simply Buckhead is an upscale lifestyle magazine focused on the best and brightest individuals, businesses and events in Buckhead, Brookhaven, Sandy Springs, Dunwoody and Chamblee. With a commitment to journalistic excellence, the magazine serves as the authority on who to know, what to do and where to go in the community, and its surroundings.

