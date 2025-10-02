BUCKHEAD BLUEPRINT

THE ARCHITECTURE AND DESIGN ISSUE
The Atlanta skyline is iconic, and the Buckhead landscape is dotted with interesting buildings. In this feature, we dive deeper to profile some of the structures, people and initiatives that continue to make our neighborhoods interesting and functional. Here, you’ll find educational programs for budding architects, design-forward sacred spaces in which to experience a sense of peace, historic buildings with serious provenance and some of the most impressive commercial architectural marvels that have shaped the city. Read on, and don’t forget to look around when you’re exploring Buckhead and beyond.
READ MORE
PHOTO: Patrick Heagney
Simply Buckhead is an upscale lifestyle magazine focused on the best and brightest individuals, businesses and events in Buckhead, Brookhaven, Sandy Springs, Dunwoody and Chamblee. With a commitment to journalistic excellence, the magazine serves as the authority on who to know, what to do and where to go in the community, and its surroundings.