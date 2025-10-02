BUCKHEAD BLUEPRINT

THE ARCHITECTURE AND DESIGN ISSUE

The Atlanta skyline is iconic, and the Buckhead landscape is dotted with interesting buildings. In this feature, we dive deeper to profile some of the structures, people and initiatives that continue to make our neighborhoods interesting and functional. Here, you’ll find educational programs for budding architects, design-forward sacred spaces in which to experience a sense of peace, historic buildings with serious provenance and some of the most impressive commercial architectural marvels that have shaped the city. Read on, and don’t forget to look around when you’re exploring Buckhead and beyond.

PHOTO: Patrick Heagney