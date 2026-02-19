HOOVES FOR HOPE

SUPPORTING LOCAL THERAPEUTIC HORSE PROGRAM!

Bourbon & Burgers will celebrate its fifth anniversary on April 26, raising critical funds for the equine therapy program at Chastain Horse Park. The fundraiser supports equine-assisted services for individuals with autism, cerebral palsy or speech delays, as well as survivors of human trafficking through Wellspring Living and other organizations. In 2025, the event raised more than $350,000.

Chastain Horse Park was founded in 1998, but the property on which it sits has been an equestrian facility since the 1930s. Today, the park serves three distinct groups within the same facility with programs for public lessons, boarding and therapy.

Funds raised through Bourbon & Burgers provide therapy services at discounted rates and support a robust scholarship program. “Chastain Horse Park is one of only two remaining urban horse barns in the United States and hosts more than 5,400 therapeutic sessions each year, making this work both rare and deeply impactful,” says event co-chair Cynthia Ruff. “Caring for horses is costly, and caring for horses in the city is even more so.” Expenses range from daily grain and hay to veterinary care.

“Bourbon and Burgers is more than a fundraiser. It’s a celebration of community, generosity and the extraordinary bond between humans and horses,” Ruff says. “Every ticket purchased and every bid placed directly supports therapeutic services that change lives across Atlanta.”

Tickets include bourbon tastings and cocktails, food from Shake Shack, live music and silent and live auctions. Guests can meet horses for photos, and the event chairs are hoping to introduce new experiences this year, including interactive artist demonstrations and an attendee-only retail market. General admission is $200.

chastainhorsepark.org

@chastainhorsepark