Editor’s Letter – MARCH / APRIL 2026

I love a good story. It’s probably what sparked my interest in becoming a writer as a student tasked with creating a novella for a second grade class project. Certainly the written word draws us in, but storytelling can, in some ways, become even more immersive on a screen—big or small.

With that in mind, our team is pleased to present this “Lights, Camera, Action!” themed issue, complete with profiles of local actors and a producer, and insight into some of our area’s most exciting mega studios. For readers hoping to get in on some of the filming action, writer Emily L. Foley breaks down how to succeed as a background actor, aka an extra. Our cover model, Colby Natasha Nixon, moved to the Buckhead area to star in “Beyond the Gates,” a modern soap opera filmed at Assembly Studios. Her tenacity is inspiring, and we know you’ll enjoy reading about her rise. Georgia’s film industry shows up in so many facets of life in Atlanta, and it’s fun to peek behind the scenes.

The rest of our pages are chock-full of stories that showcase what makes Buckhead and the surrounding areas great places to live and work. Writer Katie Hughes shares a host of microplastic-free products to upgrade your home in “Simply Approved.” Nicole Letts shares a close-to-home getaway at Satolah Creek Farm, a short drive north in Clayton, Georgia. Lauren Finney Harden profiles a vivid Brookhaven home designed by local interior designer Susie Prince. Here, I have the pleasure of sharing my bucket list trip to the Aman Venice, a hotel that has haunted my dreams for more than a decade. I hope it gives you a case of wanderlust in the best possible way.

As the calendar creeps toward spring, we hope this issue of Simply Buckhead will inspire you to explore the neighborhoods we call home and, maybe, indulge in a good story.

Jennifer Bradley Franklin

Senior Contributing Editor