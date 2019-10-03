CELEBRATING 40 YEARS OF THE ATLANTA OPERA

This month, The Atlanta Opera kicks off its 2019-2020 season. However, this is no ordinary occasion. Founded in 1979, The Atlanta Opera celebrates its 40th anniversary of bringing music, drama and art to the stage through the musical genre. According to Tomer Zvulun, general and artistic director, there are a myriad of reasons for the company’s longevity, ranging from a loyal fan base to knowing how and when to adapt to the times. “The opera is also courageous in its programming choices, producing new and innovative works while reimagining classics and also producing popular crossover pieces such as West Side Story and the upcoming Porgy and Bess,” he says. The season kicks off with the opera’s new Discoveries series at the Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center at City Springs. Taking the stage on Oct. 5, 9, 11 and 13, Frida documents the life of Mexican-born artist Frida Kahlo.

THE ATLANTA OPERA

Check website for performances, dates and venues

Tickets start at $28

404.881.8885

atlantaopera.org/tickets