LADY LONGEVITY

Kelli Sullivan is helping shape the future of personalized wellness.

Kelli Sullivan has spent more than 20 years in health care, medical device and med-tech, both in consulting and leadership roles. She gets excited about what she calls longevity medicine and emphasizes its important role in supporting generational health.

“Longevity medicine allows us to show up at our best for the time we do have, which shapes the next generation,” she says. “Generational health is about creating consistent health behaviors and practices that not only improve well-being but influence children, family and communities for years to come.”

In 2021, Sullivan started her own firm, Ancher Consulting. At first in a consultant role with RegenMD Wellness, she recently became the Dunwoody-based regenerative wellness brand’s CEO and partner.

“When I met Elliot [Campbell], the founder of RegenMD, I was drawn to his very intentional vision and passion for thoughtfully introducing longevity medicine to Atlanta,” Sullivan says. “You no longer have to wait until you feel broken, foggy, tired and depleted as part of the aging process. You can’t buy time, but you can live better.”

Here, she offers advice about exploring regenerative wellness, discusses what’s trending with customers and suggests what to look forward to at RegenMD.

What niche has RegenMD carved in Atlanta’s wellness scene?

Atlanta has many incredible wellness options: med spas, luxury gyms and more, plus great places online to get the products you want. But our focus is on science-backed, clinician-driven concierge wellness. Our licensed practitioners, who are all physicians, physician assistants or nurse practitioners, are dedicated to supporting your whole wellness journey. This includes looking at your health history, tailoring treatments to your goals, reviewing bloodwork or determining if any is needed and conducting follow-ups. Not everyone is a candidate for everything, and we do not dabble in any gray market. The products we offer are from thoroughly vetted, FDA-registered and state-regulated 503A or 503B compound pharmacies. We have a brick-and-mortar location in Dunwoody, but we also do HIPAA-compliant telehealth calls servicing all 50 states, with 60% of our clients located across the U.S.

What are the most-requested treatments currently?

Hormone replacement therapy and peptides are top requests. HRT helps women, who have been dismissed by traditional care, balance estrogen, progesterone and testosterone, depending on labs and symptoms. There are many different kinds of peptides but those focused on weight loss are the most popular. NAD+ therapy is another favorite, supporting energy, sleep, heart health and cellular repair. I personally love it and don’t need coffee anymore. It gives me a boost without feeling jolts or depleting my adrenals.

How do regenerative wellness treatments fit into a health routine?

This is about optimizing health, feeling better and preserving strength and independence for decades ahead. This is not a solution for bad habits. It’s no replacement for not eating well, not taking vitamins or not going to your doctors.

What’s coming up next for the practice?

We’re launching an app that will track overall health via biomarkers, heart rate, stress and biological age metrics, and an at home blood draw test. New FDA-pending peptides are also coming down the pipeline.

What advice would you give someone curious about regenerative wellness?

Do your research and know your sources. There’s a lot of “chat MD” out there. Don’t just get advice from a friend, either. Look at the website, the credentials of the people running the company and which pharmacies they are working with. Be the chief medical officer of your own health.

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