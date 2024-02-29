HISTORY TAKES OFF

PHOENIX FLIES OFFERS AN ENGAGING LOOK AT ATLANTA’S PAST.

Now in its 21st year, the Atlanta Preservation Center presents Phoenix Flies March 2-24, a tradition that has evolved into a three-week celebration. This annual spring extravaganza spans the Atlanta metro area and consists of nearly 200 events. History buffs and architectural enthusiasts can immerse themselves in the city’s rich past through historic neighborhood walks, exclusive access to closed-to-the-public archives and engaging lectures with notable guest speakers.

The genesis of Phoenix Flies can be traced back to 2003 when it was conceived to honor Atlantans’ heroic efforts in rescuing the Fox Theatre from the brink of demolition and restoring it to its former glory. The festival has now matured into a two-decades-old tradition. Today, its overarching mission is to illuminate the significance of Atlanta’s historic buildings and environments, underscoring the city’s commitment to preserving its cultural heritage. APC Executive Director David Mitchell says, “We are using Phoenix Flies to expand the importance of historic preservation. Phoenix Flies provides a better way to appreciate the value of Atlanta’s historic places as definers of our national character.”

While the festival encompasses the entire city, previous years have captivated attendees with tours of renowned areas and landmarks from the stately Oglethorpe University in Brookhaven to the elegant Peachtree Heights East in Buckhead, as well as an immersive experience of the Cyclorama at the Atlanta History Center. With a bevy of other tours to take and explore, each event promises a unique journey through time. This year, guests can expect events at the May Patterson Goodrum House, Paces Ferry United Methodist Church, Northside Drive Baptist Church and more.

A cornerstone of Phoenix Flies is its promise of accessibility. As such, the majority of the events are free and open to the public. APC encourages participants to register online to manage capacity and disseminate crucial updates related to inclement weather and location or time changes.

preservationatlanta.com

@preserveatl