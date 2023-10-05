THE OPERA DOES FRANKENSTEIN

The 1931 film comes alive with music!

It’s that time of year again when friendly ghosts and smiling pumpkins haunt city’s neighborhoods. The Atlanta Opera’s contribution to Halloween is a big screen showing of the 1931 film Frankenstein, with original, live music accompanying the thrills. Tomer Zvulun, the Opera’s general and artistic director, has brought in composer/conductor Michael Shapiro for this first-time-in-Atlanta event.

“The film is a masterpiece, and with this new operatic, musical addition, it gains even more power and relevance,” Zvulun says. “Wear your favorite Halloween costume and come early for the pre-show costume party. The night promises to be spooky fun for fans of scary movies and live music.” The event is part of The Atlanta Opera’s thriller theme this season, which includes an operatic version of The Shining.

Shapiro’s evocative score for Frankenstein will be performed in English by five singers and The Atlanta Opera orchestra. The event takes place Oct. 28 at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre. Tickets start at $30.

atlantaopera.org/performance/frankenstein-2023

@theatlantaopera

BY Gillian Anne Renault