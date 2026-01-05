HEALING IN STYLE

Fashion brand brings dignity to recovery!

When four Southern women came together to start a clothing line, their goal was not to follow trends. Instead, they set out to serve a group often overlooked by the fashion industry: patients undergoing cancer treatment and other medical procedures.

Launched in December 2020, Kick- It’s women’s apparel combines comfort, medical functionality and style. The idea came from co-founder Cindy Trice, a Florida-based veterinarian who was diagnosed with advanced cervical cancer at age 35. During her chemotherapy and radiation treatments, she grew frustrated with the standard-issue hospital gown.

“A friend gave Cindy pajamas, which made her feel more normal and confident,” says Sandy Springs resident Elizabeth Searcy, KickIt’s CEO and co-founder. “But the PJs didn’t give nurses and doctors the medical access they needed. That’s when Cindy had the idea: Why not make clothing that’s both pretty and functional?”

Trice developed an early prototype but set it aside until Searcy, a best friend since childhood, connected with Anna Shuford and Parmelee Miller, another friend duo who are also sisters-in-law. Miller, who grew up in Atlanta and resides in Cartersville, and Shuford, based in Charleston, own children’s clothing company Smockingbird and were looking for a new business opportunity. Shuford had been the caregiver to her parents who both passed from cancer and found purpose in the KickIt mission. Together, the four brought their unique expertise to the table to create KickIt.

The company’s line ranges from non-slip socks and a scarf with pockets to pajamas, shirts and dresses, all made with soft fabrics and features that accommodate limited mobility, such as chemotherapy ports and drains that help remove excess fluids during recovery. A signature piece is the Kristin Dress, named for a two-time breast cancer survivor friend of Searcy’s who needed something to wear to her daughter’s high school graduation. “It was a really unnecessary burden during a happy time,” Searcy says. The dress includes discreet interior pockets to hold medical devices and drains, a zipper for limited arm mobility and a flattering wrap sash.

“It was designed to be able to go from the bedroom to the boardroom,” Searcy says.

KickIt’s Home Recovery pajamas in long and short sleeves are another bestseller. They feature a wrap front, fold-down waist to accommodate surgical wounds and swelling, and lightweight fabric for sensitive skin. A layerable tank top is a recent addition to the collection and is designed with a breast-supportive band, internal pockets and an A-line cut for comfort and versatility.

Though created for cancer patients, the clothing has also been used by people recovering from surgeries such as heart procedures or breast reconstruction. Caregivers and patients alike say the garments help restore a sense of normalcy.

“The comfort becomes part of their healing,” Searcy says.

KickIt products are currently aimed at women, but the founders are exploring options for men’s recovery wear in the future. For now, they are focused on getting their products into more hospitals, boutiques and gift shops so patients can find them when they need them most.

“Too many women are told to use an apron or cargo pants to hold surgical drains or to pin them to their bras,” Searcy says. “There’s no reason for that discomfort when flattering clothing designed for dignity is available.”

KICKIT

kickitpajamas.com

@kickitpajamas