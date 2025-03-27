MOVING MOUNTAINS TO FIX GEORGIA

Most people don’t know that Georgia is ranked fifth throughout the United States for the highest euthanasia rates of healthy companion animals, including puppies and kittens.

This is due to the overpopulation epidemic happening every day in the Peach State. In 2024, over 34,000 dogs and cats were euthanized due to no room in shelters, rescues, foster homes or lack of adopters.

Back yard breeders, people dumping their pets on country roads or at shelters, and pet owners not getting their pets spayed or neutered all contribute to this devastating issue.

This is where Fix Georgia Pets comes into the picture. Fix Georgia Pets was founded in 2012 to help with spay and neuter surgeries around Atlanta. Now, years later, Fix Georgia Pets has evolved to help shelters, rescues and government agencies throughout Georgia with spay/neuter programs.

“This has become a huge mission and passion for us,” says CEO, Tricia Holder. “Our goal is to become the ‘United Way’ but for animals of Georgia. After speaking with so many organizations we have found that almost all have limited funds and these funds go towards, food, shelter, medical issues, and operating the organization.”

“Even though they are helping animals by rescuing, giving medical attention, and adopting out dogs and cats, they end up having little to no funds to spay/neuter these animals or help their communities with no-cost or low-cost spay/neuter clinics.”

“We found, we can help by letting these organizations stay on the front lines doing what they do best, while Fix Georgia Pets focuses on raising money and providing grants with the funds raised, to be used exclusively for spay/neuter clinics and to help be proactive on the fight against the overpopulation epidemic and senseless euthanasia of companion animals”

WHY SPAYING OR NEUTERING YOUR PET IS SO IMPORTANT

Spaying and Neutering is THE proactive way to tackle the pet overpopulation problem in Georgia. This became an even bigger problem after COVID, with many dogs and cats being returned to rescues and shelters because people no longer had time or funds to care for the animal. Spaying or neutering is the best way to cut down on the number of unwanted animals in the community. These routine medical procedures not only help control pet overpopulation, but they may also prevent medical and behavioral problems from developing, allowing your pet to lead a longer, healthier and happier life.

Spaying/Neutering your pet allows you to do your part in the birth of unwanted animals. Plus, studies have repeatedly shown that spayed or neutered dogs and cats live longer, on average, than other dogs and cats. This advantage is likely due to the health and behavioral benefits of spay/neuter.

Health benefits for your dog or cat include protection against potentially serious diseases. Spaying female dogs and cats can prevent uterine infection and reduce the risk of cancer. Neutering males can eliminate their risk of testicular cancer and reduce their risk of developing enlarged prostate glands (known as benign prostatic hyperplasia).

Behavioral benefits relate directly to the decreases in certain sex hormones that occur after spaying or neutering. Removing a female dog or cat’s ovaries eliminates their heat cycles and generally reduces mating-related behaviors, many of which frustrate owners. Removing a male dog or cat’s testicles reduces their breeding instinct, resulting in less roaming and fewer urine-marking behaviors.

HOW DOES FIX GEORGIA PETS RAISE FUNDS?

Fix Georgia Pets raises funds through special events like the Adopt-A-Bowl, Spring Wine Fling, Golf Tournament and the largest fundraiser, the Fix Georgia Pets Gala.

Supporters can also donate directly on the Fix Georgia Pets website, www.fixgeorgiapets.org. Fix Georgia Pets also applies for outside grants from other organizations that support spay/neuter programs.

In 2025 Fix Georgia Pets held its first ever Adopt-A-Bowl at Fetch Park. This event brought dog owners together to cheer on over twenty puppies from SoS Rescue of Macon, Georgia. All puppies were available for adoption and three were actually adopted. The day included the singing of our national anthem, two puppy bowl quarters, half-time where Fix Georgia Pets presented two lucky organizations with grants for spay/neuter programs, and plenty of time for guests to interact, play with and hold the puppies. This was a great way to socialize these adorable pups and get three of them adopted.

The Spring Wine Fling started in 2023 and is now an annual event to raise money and help raise awareness of our generous vendors as well. This is a chance to taste the best Georgia wines, listen to beautiful local music, peruse vendor tables while mingling with fellow animal lovers and raising money for the Fix Georgia Pets spay/neuter grant program.

Next we have our largest fundraiser of the year, our Fix Georgia Pets Gala. Each Gala has surprises, silent and live auction, raffle, cocktail hour, great food and amazing people and you have an event not to be missed.

For those who love the great outdoors, spend a day on the golf course with our Annual Golf Tournament. Join us for an early morning breakfast and registration before you hit the tees. After a fun day in the sun, retreat to the clubhouse for a cocktail reception and awards ceremony. A full day of fun all the while helping cats and dogs throughout Georgia!

If attending an event isn’t your jam, you can make a donation online for one time, monthly or you can become a sponsor of one of the events. Visit fixgeorgiapets.org.

WHAT DOES FIX GEORGIA PETS DO WITH THE FUNDS?

Fix Georgia Pets takes those funds and gives them to non-profit organizations, shelters and clinics in the form of grants, for no-cost or low-cost spay/neuter programs. Once we choose an organization, they become one of a growing number of partners.

HOW DOES FIX GEORGIA PETS PICK AN ORGANIZATION TO BE A PARTNER?

Fix Georgia Pets has a grant committee who thoroughly researches and vets each application. Our grant committee makes sure they are a legitimate 501(c)(3) nonprofit, checks their social media efforts, checks their involvement in their community and if they do fundraising themselves. Fix Georgia Pets wants organizations that know what they are doing and are self supporting.

WHAT HAPPENS WHEN AN ORGANIZATION BECOMES A FIX GEORGIA PET PARTNER?

Once an organization is approved, they become not only a partner, but part of the FGP family. Together, we become a force to stop the overpopulation epidemic which then stops the excessive euthanasia rates. Working together our goal is to get Georgia to a state where our shelters are not overflowing and each animal can find a forever home.

Once grants are received, partners then schedule a no-cost or low-cost spay/neuter day(s) in their community. Fix Georgia Pets likes to be on-site on spay days to talk to the people, provide additional information and support the people who do this amazing work. Then both Fix Georgia Pets and the Partner share photos, videos and more on social media, newsletters and emails to create additional awareness and education around spay/neuter.

Fix Georgia Pets helps partners go out into their community to reach the people with animals that would not have an opportunity to be spayed or neutered due to lack of money, lack of surgery appointments, or lack of information on the importance of spay/ neuter.

As the FGP family grows, partners work together to support and collaborate with each other, further expanding our network. These once solitary organizations are no longer alone on this huge endeavor, but now part of a bigger picture. We are Stronger Together.

NOT DONE JUST YET…

Another way people can support Fix Georgia Pets’ efforts is by purchasing the new license plate from our sister organization, Georgia Pet Foundation. This new license plate is a work of ART! Created by renowned Southern Folk Artist and Author Kyle “BlackCatTips” Brooks, who says he wants to paint the world happy.

Originally from just outside of Atlanta, Georgia, Kyle’s work is collected across the southeast and he has been commissioned by some of the most recognizable brands including Coca-Cola, Delta, Google, Accenture, Netflix, NCR and many others.

Now you can have “art on your car” AND help Fix Georgia Pets’ grant programs because all proceeds from the license plate go directly to the spay/neuter programs via grants through Fix Georgia Pets. Go to buyatagsavealife.org for more information.

JUST THE FIX GEORGIA PETS FACTS!

Fix Georgia Pets does NOT do spay or neuters, we support the people who DO spay or neuters.

FGP is the ONLY organization in Georgia solely focusing on all things spay/neuter.

Most organizations we partner with have never received a spay/neuter grant and when they receive a FGP grant, they are truly amazed, grateful and excited to be a part of something bigger and no longer alone in this cause. Together we have a larger impact and voice.

Fix Georgia Pets needs your donations to continue our mission to get Georgia out of this crisis and move the needle from the fifth worst state in the nation for euthanasia.

For information on how you can help Fix Georgia Pets or if you would like to attend or sponsor one of our amazing events, visit www.fixgeorgiapets.org. For more information on the NEW License plate visit www.buyatagsavealife.org.

Fix Georgia Pets

fixgeorgiapets.org

