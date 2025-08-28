Cheers to the home team!

Back-to-school season calls to mind freshly sharpened pencils, backpacks and stadiums packed with football fans wearing the colors and emblems of the home team. Why shouldn’t your bar cart sport the same school spirit?

In an honor to their alma mater, two local distilleries crafted special bottlings to celebrate the University of Georgia.

Glory Glory

Creature Comforts Brewing Company, the official craft beer of University of Georgia Athletics, launches a new spirits category with its first bourbon this fall. This is the latest in a strategic decision to broaden its mission with an expansion of portfolio offerings.

“The Creature Comforts brand exists to foster human connection, and we believe great drinks can bring people together,” says co-founder, CEO and UGA grad Adam Beauchamp. “Creature Comforts’ success allows the sponsorship of UGA.”

In a harmonious blend of passion and distillation, the company found a muse for its bourbon bottling in a deeply resonant place: the triumphant echoes of a beloved fight song. Glory Glory Bourbon is a small batch blend of Kentucky bourbons from barrels sourced from Bardstown Bourbon Co. in that state. Bottled at 100 proof, a sip holds notes of toasted oak, honey, leather, fig and brown sugar, flavors Beauchamp says unfold into a smooth, lingering finish worthy of a rally song itself.

“Glory Glory,” one of UGA’s oldest and longest lasting traditions, has been sung as a fight song to the tune of “The Battle Hymn of the Republic” (only faster) since the 1890s. It has aged like a fine bourbon.

Hunker Spirits

Another spirits company founded by UGA grads, ASW Distillery has a line benefitting their alma mater. It’s a venture that promises exceptional, locally crafted spirits as well as the nurturing of local talent and investing in the future of education within the state.

“As a proud Georgia grad, it’s such an honor to be able to give back with each bottle sold to the university where I made lifelong connections, including meeting my wife and fellow ASW partner Kelly and my ASW co-founder Charlie, and where I learned so much about running a small business and, fittingly, about whiskey,” says CEO Jim Chasteen.

Namesake of a phrase made famous by the gravelly voice of Georgia football announcer Larry Munson, “Hunker Down” is what he begged his beloved Dawgs to do in the 1982 Auburn game. UGA answered the call and secured the SEC title. It’s now the battle cry heard across Bulldog Nation.

Launched last year, Hunker Vodka is distilled at ASW’s Distillery next to the Braves stadium at The Battery Atlanta. Seven-times distilled for smoothness and made from corn, each bottle sold benefits UGA Athletics through Classic City Collective.

Crafted at the original distillery, ASW’s Hunker Bourbon is 100-proof, wheated, straight bourbon whiskey similar to the acclaimed Fiddler Bourbon but with a different mashbill. It has notes of baking spices and nutty-caramel flavors of candied pecans.

Each of these local spirits is meticulously crafted, aged and carefully bottled to carry with it the vibrant energy and stirring emotion of timeless anthems, inviting those who sip to recall moments of hard won victories and the shared camaraderie of team spirit.

