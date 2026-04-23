ELEVATED ELEGANCE

A NORTH BUCKHEAD FAMILY HOME PROJECTS SOPHISTICATED COMFORT.

A trustworthy relationship is something noteworthy; a trustworthy relationship with a designer is something to cherish. Buffalo, New York, native and Buckhead resident Mallory Davis knows that firsthand after working with the team at Heather Eason’s Z & Co Design Group for many years.

Davis met her husband, Brett, in Atlanta after she “moved here for the weather” in 2014. The couple brought in Z & Co to work on their first home in Brookhaven in 2020 after Davis found the firm online and submitted an inquiry. In 2022, they purchased their current home, a 2016 traditional-style abode in North Buckhead, and hiring her trusted design firm was the only call Davis wanted to make.

Davis’ first house was inspired by a trip she and her husband took to Italy from which they brought back art and decor. Eason and her team interpreted Davis’ style as modern European after seeing her selection. “I had no idea what that was, but I said, ‘Let’s go with it,’” says Davis.

The edict for the family’s new house was built on the original vision: a sophisticated, understated and neutral home that could stand up to family life with a toddler daughter, Audrey, and a Corgi, Winston. “Everything had to be kidproof and dog-proof,” says Eason.

While Eason and the team knew Davis’ taste, they needed to scale things up for this home. “This one is much grander, with more architectural details, more character and more square footage. We needed to elevate it,” says Eason.

Many of the furnishings, such as the informal dining table and counter stools, came over to the new home. Most of the effort the second time was focused on finding the right scale of decor, such as larger rugs and art. But new spaces needed fresh perspective, especially in the kitchen.

The couple’s last home did not involve a kitchen renovation, so when it came to their current home, avid cook Davis was excited to see her dream space come to life. Zellige tile from Ciot on the Upper Westside adds a hint of texture to the backsplash without overpowering the room, and an oversized island anchors the space as a gathering point.

Two-tone cabinets emphasize a casual yet luxurious look. “We introduced a playful twist through a semi-tuxedo cabinet scheme. The off-white cabinetry and range hood create a timeless background, while the painted island and warm white oak bring in contrast,” says Eason. “It makes the space feel collected rather than overly formal.”

Wolf Sub-Zero appliances complete the look. Just off the kitchen in the butler’s pantry, a built-in Wolf coffee machine has become the home’s most-used feature. “I said I didn’t want to waste the money, but my husband insisted. Now, it runs day and night. It’s the best money I’ve ever spent,” says Davis.

One of the most impactful changes Eason and her team made to switch up the vibe was the floors that bring in a light warmth from wide white oak panels. Another smart change was the addition of custom storage by Kitchen & Bath Design Group out of Winder, which provided Davis with ample storage on the main level in the kitchen, mudroom and butler’s pantry.

Furnishings are centered around natural elements with lots of texture. For example, the durable vintage rug in the main living space adds depth and interest, while pottery and soft goods add organic forms. All details, down to velvet linens on the beds, help create tactile and visual layers. “I didn’t want it to look like four walls,” says Davis. “I love imperfections.”

Eason and her team provided the family with a tight edit of accessories, something Davis, who identifies as a minimalist, loves. Everything is sourced and set with intention. “We included things that would stand the test of time,” says Eason, such as finds from Scott Antiques Market and pieces by local artists like Caleb Mahoney.

That same intention flows through the house, including in the nursery. A deep, dusty pink keeps the room from feeling too precious, while a visually arresting light fixture by Palecek adds without feeling childish. “It’s made from hand-cut petals formed from coconut shells,” says Eason. “It’s a beautiful feature in an incredibly sophisticated nursery. We wanted the room to feel fit for a princess, but not in the typical bright-pink baby girl way. It’s a dream room.”

The home is elegant but by no means quiet. The family entertains often, especially in the fall during football season, since Brett is a University of Alabama football fan. “There are people here nearly every weekend,” says Davis. To accommodate them, existing French doors were replaced with a full sliding glass panel to create a sense of indoor/outdoor living between the main floor and the much-used screened-in porch.

Davis’ favorite room is the formal dining room that she uses any chance she gets. A round table that seats eight is the centerpiece, complemented by custom molding and Thibaut Daintree wallpaper. “It’s such a fun room,” she says. “All the time, I have delivery people who peek in there and comment on how the room is so pretty.”

The home, like most, is a continual work in progress. Eason and her team come in and refresh the rooms a few times a year. There are plans to build out the playroom next. “We’re going to build a little village for Audrey,” says Eason. The unfinished terrace level is also on Davis’ wish list, with space for a workout room, bar, apartment and more. The home is still casual, fulfilling Davis’ request. “Mallory doesn’t want to have someone come into her home and ask, ‘Can I sit here?’ We wanted it to be beautiful and elegant, but not stuffy,” Eason says.

Davis says it’s a mission accomplished. “My home makes me feel comfortable,” she says.

IN THE DETAILS

1. Peaceful paintings. Davis loves how the desk is styled in her primary suite, which features a small canvas painted by Wellon Bridgers, a Birmingham, Alabama-based artist. “This was the first piece she got from him; she’s purchased several more,” says Eason.

2. Intentional accessories. This black cabinetry was initially outside Davis’ comfort zone, but it is now one of her favorite elements in the room, dotted with small-scale art and pottery sourced from Atlanta-based stores.

3. Treasured toys. Davis’ grandfather purchased a dollhouse for her when she was 5, and her mother saved it, so she had it professionally refurbished for Audrey. “I had it on a table growing up, and now she does too. It’s a nice full circle moment,” Davis says.

PHOTOS: Patrick Heagney