Editor’s Letter – MAY 2025

I’m always looking forward to my next big trip. My bucket list gets longer every year, but rather than filling it up with faraway lands, I’m now adding destinations closer to home that fit more easily into my schedule and energy level. From quaint small towns and outdoor wonders, our region has so much to be discovered. In this issue, we pay homage to the adventures found right here in Georgia, shining a light on destinations such as Athens, a Southeast foodie mecca, and Thomasville, where the antique shopping rivals Atlanta’s. Ocmulgee Mounds National Historic Park is another special spot that writer Michael Jacobs highlights as worth a visit for its fascinating history and natural beauty.

The exploration of the not-too-far continues in our travel section with family-friendly getaways to the recently opened Cloudland at McLemore Resort on Lookout Mountain and a Dollywood centered visit to Pigeon Forge and Gatlinburg. This issue also includes timely stories, such as writer Lauren Finney Harden’s look at how first-year college students are using sorority recruitment consultants to get a leg up as well as expert tips on organizing your garage to be ready for the spring and summer season.

As the weather warms and the flowers bloom, we hope the stories in this issue entice you to get out and explore, both near and far. As for me, I’m adding a few of the destinations in this issue to my growing bucket list.