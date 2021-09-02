EDITOR’S CORNER – SEPTEMBER 2021

I don’t know about you, but over the last couple of years I’ve developed a deeper appreciation for being outside—and for the South’s weather that lends itself to year-round outdoor enjoyment.

My backyard, local parks and restaurant patios have become go-to spots to reconnect with friends, soak up some vitamin D and enjoy some much-needed time away from technology.

That’s why we’re so thrilled to produce this month’s cover feature, exploring the many ways Atlantans can experience the outdoors. Karina Antenucci examines how to get started foraging for culinary treasures and where to have luxurious glamping experiences in North Georgia, Jill Becker offers suggestions for seeing some of our state’s many natural wonders, Michael Jacobs shares expert recommendations for trails and parks to explore in our in-town neighborhoods, and I examine how to make your home a productive oasis (spoiler alert: there’s an adorable photo of a Buckhead goat!).

As always, there’s much more to discover on our pages. Lauren Finney Harden highlights some purveyors who help keep golfers stylish on the links, Giannina S. Bedford shares a recent travel experience at the storied King and Prince Beach & Golf Resort on St. Simons Island, and Angela Hansberger fills us in on creative ways local bartenders are shaking up cocktails with rum. It’s a packed issue we know you’ll enjoy, whether you peruse it indoors or out.

Jennifer Bradley Franklin

Senior Contributing Editor