EDITOR’S CORNER – JUNE 2021

Music has a funny way of working into our psyches, doesn’t it?

I can hear a song I haven’t heard in years, and it has the transportive power to take me back to a memory as quickly as any photo, flavor or scent can. You may be surprised to learn that Buckhead has a rich music scene—one that’s thrived in the past, is dynamic in the present and is primed to continue building a legacy for the future. The stories were too good not to explore in our music-themed “The Beat Goes On” cover story. In it, our writers explore history that might surprise you, uncover favorite hotspots for music-makers, look forward to some of the up-andcoming stars primed to make a splash and places where you can get your kids involved in music right in our backyard. I had the honor of profiling multitalented, Grammy Award-winning recording artist and producer Lecrae, who appears on our cover. He’s a serious hit-maker, and though he could’ve chosen anywhere around the world to call home and headquarter his Reach Records recording studio, he chose Buckhead’s neighbor, the Upper Westside. Read on to find out why.

This issue is jam-packed with other stories you won’t want to miss: Giannina S. Bedford offers tips for taking a camping trip the whole family will enjoy, Karina Antenucci catches up with Cynthia Bailey of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” and Angela Hansberger offers sommeliers’ recommendations for under-the-radar white wines, just in time for summertime sipping.

Wishing you a joy-filled start to the summer, all!

Jennifer Bradley Franklin

Senior Contributing Editor