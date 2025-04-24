A TRIP DOWN DOLLY LANE

Exploring Pigeon Forge and Gatlinburg as a family of four.

As a native Floridian, I have a natural-born love of the beach and an innate understanding that Walt Disney World is “The Most Magical Place on Earth.” Living in Atlanta for the past 18 years, I’ve come to realize that neither is particularly easy to get to from here. Instead, I’ve gradually branched out, learning to appreciate the proximity of other child-friendly amusements, such as Dollywood, and the beauty of the Great Smoky Mountains. A long weekend in Pigeon Forge and Gatlinburg, Tennessee, confirmed the benefits of these attractions.

We stayed at Heartsong Lodge & Resort, an elegant Dollywood property opened in late 2023. Founded by singer-song writer actress- philanthropist Dolly Parton, the resort is designed to reflect her love of the Smokies. Its exterior is that of a rustic mountain chalet, but the inside is all luxury. A giant image of Parton greets guests at the entrance, with handwritten song lyrics and sparkly guitars framed in a room nearby. Multiple dining options are available, from the classy Ember & Elm to the more casual wHigh Note, where my family and I grabbed burgers and curly fries before heading outside for “toasties” (s’mores) by the campfire. Children splashed in the pool while parents swayed to live music outside. The property features a nature-inspired playground, cornhole and board games galore. Camp DW offers complimentary family crafts and activities throughout each day. With so much to do, my kids practically fell into their bunks that evening.

One of the biggest perks of staying at a Dollywood property is the onsite trolley that goes directly to the park. Plus, all stays include Time- Saver passes for expedited entry on at least five rides. We spent a day and a half exploring the amusement park, discovering that my 6-year-old daughter is a roller coaster aficionado, while I preferred the tamer attractions, such as visiting one of Parton’s retired tour buses.

Next, we headed to the Titanic Museum in Pigeon Forge, a twostory, half-scale model of the 1912 ship. At the entrance, everyone is given a “boarding pass” with the name, age and class of a real Titanic passenger. For two hours, we followed their stories. Even my 8-year-old son, who needs constant stimulation, was engrossed in learning about the ship, its captain and the artifacts left behind. We took a photo on the grand staircase and practiced steering, holding on for dear life as the ship tilted to different angles. At the end, our fates were revealed.

Afterward, the Pirates Voyage Dinner & Show lightened the mood. Pure entertainment, it features an indoor lagoon with mermaids, parrots, dancing sea lions and plenty of dueling pirates. They flipped and dove, and swung on ropes in an impressive display of acrobatics. We cheered them on while filling up on fried chicken, biscuits, mac ’n’ cheese and more.

On our final day, we made our way to Gatlinburg, about 20 minutes from Dollywood. There, we took the scenic Anakeesta Chondola (chair lift/gondola) up the 70-acre mountain, even spying a bear in a tree on our journey. Once there, we climbed the AnaVista Tower, took in the 360-degree views of the picturesque area and traversed the Treetop Skywalk with hanging bridges that took us far above the lush forest floor. The kids enjoyed controlling their speed on the mountain coaster, and my husband and I appreciated the plethora of food and beverage offerings available.

None of us wanted to leave, but school and work beckoned. From the splendor of the area to the glut of family-friendly entertainment options, there are plenty of reasons to return. I’ll always be a beach girl, but I finally understand when people say the mountains are calling.

