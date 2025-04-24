A new celebration of the arts debuted in February when the first Encore Gala took over the Studio and the Byers theatres at the Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center.

The event began with dinner in the Studio, followed by a performance of A Chorus Line highlights in the 1,000-seat Byers. The show featured half of the City Springs Theatre Company’s 2022 cast and three of the 50-year-old show’s original Broadway cast members, including Tony Award-winning actor/choreographer Baayork Lee, who was presented with the theater’s first Ovation Award for her commitment to the company. The festivities were overseen by Fox 5’s Paul Milliken and chaired by Sandy Springs resident Joan Plunkett. The $150,000 proceeds of the gala benefit the City Springs Theatre Conservatory Program.

PHOTOS: Ben Rose Photography