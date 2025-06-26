BEHIND THE CURTAIN

City Springs exec puts musical theater training to work off stage.

Natalie DeLancey’s heart has long been backstage, despite her training. She graduated from Cobb County’s Center for Excellence in the Performing Arts at Pebblebrook High in 2006 and earned a bachelor’s in theater and performance studies at Kennesaw State.

“I have a huge respect for actors,” says the Sandy Springs resident. “But that’s not my skill set. I enjoy raising money and meeting the patrons.”

As the executive director of the City Springs Theatre Company, the only musical theater troupe in metro Atlanta, she handles those tasks while also planning the seasonal offerings and raising $3 million annually to support the organization that serves about 50,000 patrons and students each year. Here, she offers insight into the job.

Tell us about your background.

I started with City Springs as managing director before it was officially launched in 2017. My job was to create it and raise money for it. I’ve been the executive director since 2021 and am fully responsible for everything from operations and fundraising to the artistic side. Before coming here, I was with ArtsBridge, the education arm of the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center.

And you never wanted to be on stage?

No, I always saw myself on the business side but didn’t know what that would look like. Early in my career, I worked at Woodruff Arts Center selling school programs and was recruited to be a judge for the Shulers (the Georgia High School Musical Theatre Awards). I was on their advisory board, and then took the job at Cobb Energy. Before joining City Springs, I won a Southeastern Regional Emmy for live special event coverage of the Shulers that aired on Georgia Public Broadcasting. I love the arts community and the people who support it, and I believe in inspiring the next generation as either performers or audience members. That’s a big piece of what we do at City Springs.

How did the company get its start?

We were created because residents said the one thing they wanted more of was musical theater. We’re a nonprofit, not associated with the city, but born out of the community. That has made a huge difference for us. In our first season, we had 95% occupancy, but then COVID hit, and we’ve been building back ever since. We now have 5,551 subscribers, about a third of our [current] audience, and 40% of them are from Sandy Springs.

How do you decide which shows to feature each season?

It really is a puzzle. I cannot get anything that’s on Broadway or on a national tour. I watch closely to see what’s happening in those areas and try to pick a season that has something for everyone. In the past year, we did a golden age show, The Music Man; a family show, Frozen; and Ragtime, a little lesser known. Next season, we’re doing The Producers, The Wizard of Oz, Come from Away and Mean Girls.

And there’s a program for aspiring musical theater performers, too.

Yes, our conservatory is like Pebblebrook, but it’s after school. We have students from all over, and we work with 350 kids a week and do three conservatory productions with high school students. They’re all exceptionally talented; they’re getting cast in roles, and we’ve hired many to work for us. In the next five years or so, you’re going to see major announcements from kids who have trained with us.

Do you have a favorite musical?

Something Rotten. It’s such a smart and funny show, but it feels familiar, like an old-fashioned musical. n