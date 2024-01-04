Fashion meets ballet.

The intriguing life of a French legend is the subject of Atlanta Ballet’s Coco Chanel: The Life of a Fashion Icon. Taking the stage at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center as a U.S. premiere, the ballet is choreographed by Belgian-Colombian award-winner Annabelle Lopez Ochoa and is in partnership with Hong Kong Ballet and Queensland Ballet. The original narrative follows Chanel’s rise to fame intertwining true events with fictional characters and happenings to create one fascinating performance. Chanel’s life was one of fame and fortune, but also controversy. The designer was known to be antisemitic, and as such, Atlanta Ballet is working with the William Breman Jewish Heritage Museum as well as SCAD FASH Museum of Fashion + Film to provide additional resources and adjacent programming that delve into the complicated legacy of the fashion house and the woman behind it. Performances are Feb. 9-17.

BY Gillian Anne Renault