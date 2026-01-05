BABY ON BOARD

Smart tips for planning a smooth babymoon.

Thinking of sneaking in one last romantic getaway before the baby arrives? You’re not alone. Babymoons, which are equal parts vacation and celebration, have become a cherished ritual for many parents to-be. But how do you plan a trip that’s memorable, safe and stress-free? Becky Lukovic, travel advisor and owner of Bella Travel Planning in Buckhead, shares her dos and don’ts.

DO: Time It Right

“Timing is everything,” Lukovic says. “The sweet spot is the second trimester. The first trimester often comes with morning sickness, and the third can be tricky once you’re 28-plus weeks. That middle window is golden.” However, traveling early on in your third trimester isn’t unheard of (this writer did it). Just make sure to consult your doctor before finalizing plans.

DO: Reserve In Advance

Lukovic recommends booking the babymoon at least four weeks in advance or longer if you’re eyeing a high-season hotspot.

DON’T: Skip Due Diligence

If you’re planning on flying or cruising, Lukovic recommends checking airline, cruise and activities or spa rules and restrictions around pregnant customers. For instance, most major cruise lines won’t allow pregnant passengers onboard without a doctor’s note and past 24 weeks because their onsite medical facilities aren’t equipped to handle potential preterm labor. She also advises carefully checking your destination to be aware of regions with health risks, such as areas where mosquito- borne illnesses like Zika may be present. Another good practice is to scout out hospitals at your destination and even on your drive if you’re going by car—just in case!

DO: Define Your Vision

Prior to booking anything, decide what you want from your babymoon. “Do you crave spa time, pampering and sleeping in for a glorious week? Or do you want to wander historic streets and share great meals with your partner for a long weekend?” Lukovic says. “Your vision should drive the destination, not the other way around.”

DON’T: Overschedule

Babymoons aren’t about cramming in tours or driving 12 hours straight. “It’s a different mindset,” Lukovic says. “Slow it down, savor it.” Even adventurous couples should leave time for serenity, whether that’s lingering over dinner or lounging at the beach.

DO: Add Special Touches

Intentionality transforms a babymoon from a getaway into a memory. Lukovic’s top tip is to arrange a professional photoshoot through Flytographer or a local photographer. “It’s such a magical touch. You’ll come home with beautiful images of that special time together,” she says.

BELLA TRAVEL PLANNING

770.702.0787

mybellatravel.com

@mybellatravel

DRIVABLE BABYMOON ESCAPES

Four incredible destinations within six hours

The Old Edwards Inn and Spa

Highlands, North Carolina

Luxury meets the mountains with cozy fireplaces, spa indulgences, gentle waterfall hikes and a sweet town for poking around. oldedwardsinn.com

The Swag

Waynesville, North Carolina

A secluded Relais & Châteaux lodge features sweeping Smoky Mountain views and farm-to-table experiences for the ultimate relaxation. theswag.com

The Cloister at Sea Island

Georgia

This expansive resort sits on a private island with beach access, a world-class spa, extensive amenities and charming St. Simons nearby. (Ask for the suggested babymoon itineraries and read this issue’s “Travel Near” feature on page 21 for more details) seaisland.com

Perry Lane Hotel

Savannah, Georgia

History and charm abound with riverside walks, art galleries and lowcountry cuisine, plus rooftop views and swanky pool lounging to top it all off. perrylanehotel.com