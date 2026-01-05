ISLAND REVERIE

Unlocking the wonder of The Cloister at Sea Island.

My husband and I got married in 2011 on St. Simons Island. Despite going to college 2.5-hours away, wedding venue shopping was the first time we’d visited Georgia’s Golden Isles. We immediately fell in love with the area’s scenic marshes, maritime forest and beaches. We’ve visited St. Simons several times since then, but I’ve always wondered about neighboring Sea Island: Its seclusion and exclusivity fascinated me. I finally got the chance to indulge my curiosity during a quick weekend getaway with my husband at The Cloister.

Set on 50 acres and surrounded by salt marshes, a river and the ocean, this Spanish colonial-style retreat has been welcoming guests since 1928 when it was opened by automobile magnate Howard Coffin and his cousin Bill Jones. It’s gone through changes in ownership and many renovations, including a total rebuilding completed in 2006, but it still carries an aura of being a getaway for a sophisticated clientele. During its storied history, it has hosted several heads of state and celebrities, and was the site of the 2004 G8 Summit. As soon as we drove up to The Cloister’s porte-cochère, we felt like stars experiencing the top-notch service that has helped the property earn its 80 Forbes five-star awards.

I’ll admit, we also felt a little like amateurs since so many guests have visited the island with their families for generations; throughout the weekend, I found it endearing that all the multi-generational families looked right at home. Our room was housed in The Cloister’s main building, up the grand lobby’s elegant winding staircase. With vaulted ceilings, exposed wood beams and Oriental rugs, our accommodation matched the style of the opulent lobby.

Our favorite part was the balcony with views over the river and marsh. From this perch, we sipped our morning coffee and afternoon glass of wine, and watched the Sea Island Explorer, a 71-foot custom yacht, pull in and out from its daily river cruises. Along with boating, tennis, golf and pickleball, Sea Island offers several out-of-the box experiences, such as falconry and skeet shooting. We opted for a scenic 2.5-mile seaside horseback ride with idyllic beach views.

The Cloister has an array of accommodation options, from rooms and suites to one- to three-bedroom ocean residences. Our king room was ideal for the two of us and was an easy walk to The Beach Club’s three swimming pools and 5 miles of private beach. It was also close to The Spa at Sea Island, a vast 65,000-square-foot, Forbes five-star facility. We indulged in massages and relaxation time at the Water Rotunda, trying out the hydrotherapy pool and eucalyptus-infused steam room.

One of the most notable parts of our visit was the variety of cuisine. We dined at the Georgian Rooms’ sushi lounge and shared shishito peppers; the must-order oishi buri roll with hamachi, avocado, shiso, tobiko, micro cilantro and truffle ponzu; and a scallop roll, all washed down with an unfiltered sake recommended by our knowledgeable server. The second night, we took a complimentary shuttle to sister property The Lodge at Sea Island and watched the sunset over the golf course while listening to the nightly bagpiper play a traditional Scottish serenade. Then we settled in for dinner at Colt & Alison, a classic yet not stuffy steakhouse serving USDA wet- and dry-aged beef cuts. We went big with the shareable porterhouse and sides of Madeira truffle-glazed mushrooms, spinach with sunchoke butter and French fries with black truffle gremolata and parmigiana. Like many of our experiences at this historic resort, it was memorable. Maybe next time we visit Sea Island, we’ll bring our kids and become one of those families that returns this gem in the Golden Isles again and again.

