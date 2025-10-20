ATLANTA INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL CELEBRATES 40 YEARS OF GLOBAL LEARNING

Atlanta International School (AIS) marks its 40th anniversary this year.

The milestone marks a journey from 51 students in a converted army barracks on Powers Ferry Road to 1,350 students, a community representing over ninety nationalities, and two beautiful campuses.

Founded by parents and local supporters determined to bring an international school model to Atlanta, AIS is now the only school in the Southeast to offer all four International Baccalaureate (IB) programs. In addition to its IB and acclaimed language immersion programs–in Chinese, French, German, and Spanish, AIS has recently launched innovative learning pathways. One, AISx, allows students to build flexible schedules tailored to their needs, alongside groundbreaking partnerships for student-athletes with Atlanta United Football Club and the Mouratoglou Tennis Academy.

“The spirit of inclusivity, innovation, and intentionality that defined our founders remains central to AIS today,” said Kevin Glass, Head of School. “AIS was designed to be a different kind of private school, and we continue to fulfill that mission with our global perspective, our emphasis on critical thinking, and our commitment to supporting students’ passions.

“On behalf of the entire AIS community, I thank those who, 40 years ago, dedicated themselves to realizing the dream of an international school for our city. They were courageous leaders who shaped their world for the better — just as we ask our students, and our more than 2,000 alumni, to do today.”

Celebrating 40 Years:

The anniversary will be marked by year-long activities including:

Student-driven retrospectives: interviews with alumni, founders, and reflections on design, innovation, and global milestones.



Future-facing talks: community leaders exploring education, innovation, and global impact over the next 40 years.



Celebrations with flair: community gatherings and ’80s-inspired festivities, bringing together students from 3K through the Class of 2025.

🎥 Watch AIS students and employees launch the anniversary year

Atlanta International School 40 Major Milestones

1984-85 AIS is founded; Alex Horsley appointed first Head of School.

1985-86 School opens with 51 students (4K–Grade 1), each learning two languages.

1986-87 Enrollment nearly doubles to 92 at the “little red schoolhouse.”

1987-88 AIS moves to Long Island Drive; Middle School added.

1988-89 AIS purchases Long Island campus; French accreditation awarded.

1989 Berlin Wall falls; AIS receives a large section now displayed on campus.

1989-90 First capital campaign launched; enrollment reaches 421.

1990-91 IB Diploma Program authorized; new building opens.

1991-92 First AIS graduates (10 students), all with IB Diplomas.

1992-93 AIS joins Model United Nations in The Hague.

1993-94 Lease approved for North Fulton Drive campus; second capital campaign launched.

1994-95 Restoration of North Fulton campus begins; dual-language immersion model introduced.

1995-96 North Fulton campus opens with 630 students; first Grade 5 overseas trips begin.

1996-97 Dr. David Hawley becomes Head; first “lifers” graduate; AIS joins GHSA and NAIS.

1997-98 Third capital campaign begins.

1998-99 Lademacher Performing Arts Center opens; theatre added to IB Diploma.

1999-2000 Library expansion completed; Center for the Study of International Education founded.

2001-02 1984 Society established for leadership level philanthropic supporters; enrollment 793.

2002-03 First International Travel and Study Awards for teachers.

2003-04 IB Primary Years Program authorized; robotics team wins national award.

2004-05 Spanish expands; AIS wins NAIS award for language innovation.

2005-06 Student Activity Center opens; new five-year strategic plan.

2006-07 Dr. Robert Brindley appointed Head; Mandarin Chinese introduced in Secondary.

2007-08 AIS hosts Global Language Convention.

2008-09 IB Middle Years Program authorized; AIS becomes IB Continuum School; new athletic field opens;

2009-10 Kevin Glass becomes Head; Adair Arts, Science & Design Center opens; one-to-one laptops.

2011-12 Early Learning Center opens; Design becomes a core subject.

2014-15 AIS formally integrates UN Global Goals into the curriculum.

2016-17 Enrollment grows to 1,194; new sports fields and Olympic track built; first online IB course offered.

2017-18 Expanded language support and heritage programs launched.

2018-19 Primary Learning Center opens; Mandarin introduced in Primary; re-accreditation completed.

2019-20 Core values revised; new mission: “Courageous leaders who shape their world for the better.”

2020-21 Pandemic closures; community commits to new racial justice program.

2021-22 Return to in-person learning. IB Career-related Programme (CP) piloted.

2022-23 AISx program officially launches with Atlanta United FC students.

2023-24 AIS acquires 25-acre Sandy Springs campus; triple accreditation renewed (CIS, SAIS, IB).

2024-25 New Mouratoglou Tennis Academy opens at AIS Sandy Springs.

One of the key priorities for Atlanta International School since its founding is students developing a deep understanding of how others live around the world. One way our students experience this is through extensive trip options during the academic year. From Primary to Secondary, AIS Eagles are in flight – see some of their stories below.

Primary Explorations

Exploring the world is second nature to AIS Eagles. Whether through daily conversations with international classmates, the beyond borders curricular approach of the International Baccalaureate (IB), or the trips they take. Their horizons are constantly expanding.

Students in Grade 5 take big strides into the wider world during their Journeys Abroad, which take place in their ﬁnal weeks of Primary School. These unique experiences allow them to gain a greater depth of understanding of the languages and cultures they’ve been immersed in during their time in Primary School.

So, whether it’s bargaining in a bustling market, exploring the signiﬁcance of historical sites, sampling local cuisine, or enjoying outdoor pursuits, their language learning takes on a new dimension.

Secondary Adventures Continue

And the journey continues once our students enter Secondary School. Every year, there is a range of overseas travel options. Some are focused on service or extracurriculars (such as Model United Nations in Panama or a service program in Medellín, Colombia), while others are designed primarily to enhance language proﬁciency—with exchanges to Germany, China, and France.

And the list of destinations is set to grow once again through the new Eagles Learning Experiences in Secondary School. This fall, our Eagles will soar oﬀ to Iceland, Germany, Mexico, and elsewhere for enriching, thought-expanding experiences.

Learning to be at ease while away from home is an important part of an AIS education, as is being a responsible and culturally aware traveler. Through these far-ﬂung opportunities, our students are truly spreading their wings!

To see them in action, take a look at our Grade 5 Journey abroad to Costa Rica this spring here.

To learn more about what makes Atlanta International School special take a look at this year’s Global Exchange magazine here.

Mouratoglou Tennis Academy At AIS

Other important programs include the unique tennis partnership with the Mouratoglou Tennis Academy. Atlanta International School Sandy Springs hosts the Mouratoglou Academy Atlanta – where students can combine focus and excellence both on and off the court. Read more about it below.

No wonder we’ve been serving up aces! Over the last year, AIS has ushered in a new era of tennis excellence. We’ve seen the launch of MAA https://www.aischool.org/innovation/maa located at the AIS Sandy Springs Campus, complete with four new hard courts.

We are so proud to partner with the very ﬁrst Mouratoglou Academy in Georgia offering elite tennis coaching and camps.

Our ﬂexible learning schedule, AISx, allows student-athletes, including our tennis players to compete around the U.S. and beyond without compromising their academic schedule.

And proving our tennis year was a smash, AIS Middle and Varsity teams won both Regional and State championships!