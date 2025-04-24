Function meets flair with these luxe, gamer-approved accessories.

Backbone One Game Controller ($99.99]

For gamers who love to travel and battle, the Backbone One mobile controller turns your iPhone or Android into a full-fledged gaming rig. Thanks to its compact design that doesn’t require a battery, gamers can stay in the action even while away from home. Whether crushing it on Apple Arcade or grinding through Xbox Game Pass, users can play any game that supports controllers with this innovative, pocket-sized gadget. Take it further by streaming directly from your Xbox, PlayStation or PC for an on-the-go experience that rivals your home setup.

Backbone

backbone.com

@backbone

Premium Headset Stand ($79.99)

Give your headset the throne it deserves with the ST100 RGB Premium Headset Stand. Crafted from sleek aluminum with a rubberized base, it’s as sturdy as it is stylish. Customizable nine-zone RGB lighting lets you tailor the look to your setup, while a built-in 3.5mm jack delivers 7.1 surround sound for immersive audio. Plus, dual USB 3.1 ports keep your gear powered up so you can power on.

Best Buy

bestbuy.com

@bestbuy

Wells Tufted Leather Gaming Chair (from $1,599)

Tech-savvy with a smart design, this mod gaming chair from Pottery Barn comes in an array of styles to fit any gamer’s aesthetic. Luxe features like builtin Bluetooth speakers, a volume control panel, USB port and vibration simulation that mimics game-play make this a first-class seat. Pop by your local Pottery Barn and choose from 11 different fabrics and 40 colorways to craft this made-to-order chair precisely to your liking.

Pottery Barn

potterybarn.com

@potterybarn

Arctis Nova 5 Wireless Headphones ($129.99)

Level up your gaming experience with SteelSeries’ top-rated Arctis Nova 5 Wireless Headphones— precision audio wrapped in a sleek, lightweight design. Between 100-plus pro-tuned presets and 360-degree spatial audio, you’ll feel like you were dropped right in the heart of the action. A 60-hour battery life means you avoid unwanted interruptions. To boot, its retractable mic, convenient on-ear controls and simplified cross-platform support make it the ultimate accessory for serious gamers.

Target

target.com

@target

The Valari Pillow (from $69)

For dominating your game without the strain, the Valari pillow was specially engineered to help pro gamers maintain perfect posture while battling it out online. This comfy, customizable gaming companion, which gained fame from its feature on Shark Tank, supports your arms and back so you can stay locked in sans pain and fatigue. Choose from the Legendary, Rare or Epic Collections, and get ready to game smarter, not harder.

The Valari

thevalari.com

@thevalari