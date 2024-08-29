SARTORIAL STARS

SCAD STUDENT DESIGNS SHINE BRIGHT!

Savannah College of Art and Design is known around the world as a place where budding creatives of all stripes get a strong foundation. Up-and-coming fashion designers learn from world-class professors, many of them successful designers in their own rights, and cultivate the technical skills to bring their ideas to life.

Here, we showcase the work of eight 2024 graduates who produced envelope-pushing runway collections. The points of view are as different as the students themselves, but one thing is clear: These creatives are going places.

Designer Ruth Ng earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts in fashion. This tiered black dress, worn by Click Atlanta model Julia E., is part of the Amber collection.

Designer Ran Lu earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts in fashion. This green knit dress and sculptural silver harness, worn by Click Atlanta model Ava L., are part of the Symbiosis collection.

Designer Andrea Rios earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts in fashion. This dramatic black and white coat and asymmetrical pants, worn by Click Atlanta model Asjah F., is part of the Maria Julia collection.

Designer Rakee Chen earned a Master of Fine Arts in fashion. This bodysuit and coat, worn by Click Atlanta model Ava L., is part of the Era, Music & Textiles collection.

Designer Julia Gilchrist earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts in fashion. This dress, worn by Click Atlanta model Julia E., is part of the Surrealist Dress Up collection.

Designer Yemisi Sanni earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts in fashion. This three-piece suit, worn by Click Atlanta model Julia E., is part of the Silver Lining collection.

Designer Richenelle Isip earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts in fashion. This tailored shirt and pants look, worn by Click Atlanta model Asjah F., is part of the Children of the Diaspora collection.

PHOTOS: Colin Gray

PRODUCER: Jennifer Bradley Franklin

STYLIST: Octavius Terry

PHOTO ASSISTANT: Wisdom Warner

DIGITAL TECH: Bryan Sintos

STYLING ASSISTANT: Cedric Harris

HAIR AND MAKEUP: Nyssa Green, assisted by Jamie Doniece & Rhej’a Taylor for The Green Room Agency

MODELS: Asjah F., Ava L., Julia E., courtesy Click Models of Atlanta

LOCATION: SCADshow