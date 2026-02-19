COFFEE FOR A CURE

Cancer research breakfast.

The A Cure in Our Lifetime spring breakfast takes place March 25 from 9-11 a.m. at Cobb Energy Center. Co-founded by breast cancer survivors Jennifer Fink and Jody Goldstein in 2016, the event exclusively funds breast cancer research. Now in its 11th year, it has raised over $2 million for the Atlanta chapter, funding approximately 25 research projects and clinical trials.

Last year’s breakfast raised $350,000, with donations split between Emory’s Winship Cancer Institute and the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. Continuing the tradition of featuring a survivor as the keynote speaker, attendees will hear from Broadway actress Sarrah Strimel Bentley.

Past speakers have included journalists Joan Lunden and Amy Robach as well as prominent authors in the breast cancer field. “We try to keep the event also uplifting because the truth is we are making strides. There’s still work to be done, but we are making strides,” Fink says.

Tickets are $200, including a champagne toast and buffet breakfast.

atlantacure.org

@acureinourlifetime