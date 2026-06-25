A leap of faith landed this lawyer where she was meant to be.

When Taylor Carter moved to Atlanta for her job in December 2023, she didn’t know a soul. However, just 2½ years later, she proudly calls the city home. She and her fiancé got engaged at the Swan House, and she can name a series of her favorite golf courses for catching a round without missing a beat. She volunteers for several organizations, and she was recently named a Meals on Wheels Tastemaker, thanks to her contributions at the nonprofit. Even though she grew up in Pennsylvania rooting for the Pittsburgh Steelers, she now cheers unabashedly for the Atlanta Falcons. In fewer than three years, Carter has found more than her professional footing; she’s found her community.

Carter earned a law degree in 2021 from Fordham University in New York. While in the city, she started at a large law firm before pivoting to the entertainment world, taking a litigation role at NBCUniversal, where she worked across branches including Peacock, Telemundo, Bravo and NBC Sports. A chance encounter at an Atlanta event in 2023 led to a LinkedIn connection with her future boss, and seven months later, she stepped out on faith and headed south. “You have to take charge of your career; you can’t just let it happen to you,” Carter says, echoing advice she received from a mentor early in her career. “You have to be an active participant in your journey.”

Today, Carter serves as assistant general counsel for AMB Sports and Entertainment, part of the Arthur Blank Family of Businesses. The company’s portfolio includes the Atlanta Falcons, Atlanta United FC, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, PGA TOUR Superstore and the Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation. In November 2025, the organization announced the acquisition of a new National Women’s Soccer League team for Atlanta. Carter touches legal work across all of these endeavors, but she’s careful to say that she doesn’t practice sports law. “I consider myself a lawyer in sports,” Carter says.

The distinction matters to her. On any given day, Carter may be reviewing a vendor agreement, managing litigation, navigating construction contracts or working through the intellectual property questions that come with building a new professional sports franchise from the ground up. The breadth of her work across so many business lines is, by her own account, what makes the role unique.

Carter’s drive doesn’t stop at the office door. “Mentorship is super vital, and I feel like I have gotten to where I am with the help of mentors,” she says. Carter advocated internally at AMBSE for the addition of the company’s first dedicated legal fellowship within the HBCU Fellows Program, set to welcome its first fellow in 2028. “Who’s to say [that fellow] won’t one day be general counsel of this company? It would be so cool to say they had their first start or first legal internship here with us,” she says.

Carter is a big sister in Big Brothers Big Sisters of Metro Atlanta, and she serves on the young professionals board of Meals on Wheels Atlanta, an organization she discovered by simply showing up to deliver meals after moving to a city where she knew no one. Perhaps most personally meaningful is volunteering with Kate’s Club, an Atlanta nonprofit that supports children and families navigating grief. Carter lost her father when she was young, and she says the experience of volunteering there helps her as much as she hopes it helps the participating families.

The woman who moved to a strange city for a job has found something she did not know she was looking for: a new home. Atlanta, it turns out, was always the destination.

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