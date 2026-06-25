SCHOOL-READY CHECKLIST

Local stops for a smooth start.

As summer winds down, the back-to-school scramble begins. Help kids get ready for the year ahead with these local stops. From fresh haircuts and new shoes to library visits and calming outdoor time, this simple checklist covers the essentials—and a couple thoughtful extras—before the first bell rings, making the start of the school year feel a little more organized and calmer for everyone.

1. Get a Fresh Cut

A back-to-school haircut helps kids feel polished and confident on the first day. For the younger set, kid-focused salons have patient stylists and make the experience fun. Pigtails & Crewcuts in Buckhead offers a cheerful atmosphere with vehicle-themed chairs and entertainment that help keep nerves at bay.

2. Do a Lice Check

After camps, sleepovers and travel, a lice screening can bring peace of mind before the classroom routine resumes. Professional clinics can check more thoroughly and treat, if needed, far faster than DIYing it. Lice Ladies in Sandy Springs focuses on safe, non-toxic products combined with thorough comb-out techniques.

3. Step Into New Shoes

Growing feet often mean last year’s sneakers won’t cut it. At Buckles Children’s Shoe Boutique in Buckhead, staff members measure feet and help parents choose supportive styles from trusted brands such as Naturino, New Balance and Sketchers, making it easy to find durable and comfortable options.

4. Shop School Supplies

Sometimes the excitement of new supplies, such as a backpack, pencil case and lunchbox, makes heading back to class a little easier. Richards Variety Store is a Peachtree Hills institution known for carrying just about everything from practical school items to quirky extras that personalize a locker, and is a fun stop while supply shopping.

5. Catch Up On Reading

A library visit can help kids finish required reading lists and get back into the reading swing of things if they’ve been glued to tech over the summer. Buckhead Library, located in Buckhead Village, offers a welcoming space for young readers and houses a teen center and children’s story-time room, in addition to shelves full of age-appropriate titles.

6. Refresh the Wardrobe

Whether your child has grown out of clothing items or simply needs a seasonal refresh, a wardrobe review to see what fits and what doesn’t helps avoid a what-to-wear scramble. For several shopping options under one roof, head to Lenox Square, which has everything from Urban Outfitters and Hollister to Gap and Kids Foot Locker.

7. Reset with Fresh Air

Before the school year schedule kicks in, a little time in nature can help kids reset mentally and physically. Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area offers miles of scenic hiking and biking trails featuring scenic river views and historic sites perfect to spend an afternoon exploring.

8. Gain Calming Skills

Yoga can help children (and adults) of all ages build focus, balance and relaxation, all skills they can use both in and out of the classroom. Kids Yogaland in Sandy Springs offers private 45-minute classes for one to five kids that are individualized for ages 2 to 14.

HEALTH CHECKUPS

Summer is a great time to check off the checkups, too! Schedule an annual pediatrician visit for growth and milestones, any health concerns and vaccines, and a dentist visit for a routine cleaning and exam. An eye doctor can catch any vision changes before school starts. Plus, adolescents and teens may benefit from a chat with a dermatologist to cover skin concerns and start a treatment, if needed.

BUCKHEAD LIBRARY

404.613.7350

fulcolibrary.org

@fulcolibrary

BUCKLES CHILDREN’S SHOE BOUTIQUE

404.365.0746

@bucklesshoeboutique

CHATTAHOOCHEE RIVER NATIONAL RECREATION AREA

678.538.1200

nps.gov

@chattoocheerivernps

KIDS YOGALAND

470.449.1178

kidsyogaland.com

@kidsyogaland

LENOX SQUARE

404.233.6767

simon.com/mall/lenox-square

@lenoxsquare

LICE LADIES – SANDY SPRINGS

888.924.5423

liceladies.com

@liceladiesatlanta

PIGTAILS & CREWCUTS – BUCKHEAD

404.963.5612

pigtailsandcrewcuts.com

@pigtailsandcrewcuts

RICHARDS VARIETY STORE

404.237.1412

richardsvarietystore.com

@richardsvarietystore