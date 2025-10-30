STRONGER THAN YESTERDAY

Kristin Klingshirn shares her fitness journey!

Kristin Klingshirn, former co-host of The Bert Show (which ended its 25 years on air last month), has never considered herself a gym person. But after a body composition scan in the spring of 2024 revealed she had less muscle than she realized, she knew it was time for a change to gain strength. “It was apparent I was weak. It was the first time anybody had ever mentioned it to me,” says the Buckhead resident. “And then it really struck me when I tweaked my back lifting up my son.”

After much bemoaning about her plight on-air, yet with still no real gym action, Klingshirn’s co-host Bert Weiss and Simply Buckhead Publisher Joanne Hayes surprised her with a gift: complimentary personal training sessions with Jamie Bodner, owner of Pinnacle Fitness in Buckhead who also trains Hayes.

“Bert forced my hand on air. How could I turn down a free membership and personal trainer? It was such a lovely, beautiful gift,” Klingshirn says.

Her new routine began in March and added two 60-minute strength-training sessions with Bodner to her already twice-weekly yoga classes at Yonder Yoga. “Jamie is incredible. I need quiet, positive motivation,” Klingshirn says. Unlike drill-sergeant style trainers, Bodner focuses on routines Klingshirn can sustain. “I told him from the start, I don’t enjoy working out. I do it because I have to!”

To extend the gift, Klingshirn invited a listener and fellow 40-something mom of five, Elizabeth Johnson, to train alongside her for three months. Having Johnson in the sessions was a bonus for Klingshirn. “We pushed each other, and it was empowering to have another woman there with the same goal of being stronger for her kids,” Klingshirn says. Klingshirn has noticed changes beyond muscle tone and feeling stronger. Her posture and mood have improved and she has more stamina for daily activities. “At the beach, carrying my 40-pound son to the shore and back was no problem. Going up and down stairs feels easier,” Klingshirn says. She’s now more mindful of protein intake, sweet treats and healthier eating choices. “When you put in the work in the gym, you see it reflect in your diet. I haven’t given anything up—everything in moderation,” she says.

After five months, Bodner encouraged Klingshirn to add a fifth day of activity, such as a brisk walk, to her weekly fitness. While that addition was still a work in progress in September, she was proud to share that for the first time, she exercised during a trip. Bodner provided her with 15-minute routines with moves such as pushups, squats and planks. “No equipment needed, just determination,” Klingshirn says. These quick-hit strength-training exercises for women over 40 are now featured in her “Fitness Friday” Instagram stories.

Like all journeys, Klingshirn’s hasn’t been without challenges. “Getting over the initial hump and pushing myself to go to the gym when I don’t want to has been the hardest part,” Klingshirn says. Additionally, when she fell ill for two weeks and started to get into a rut, it seemed impossible to get back into the workout groove. “Jamie encouraged me to give myself grace and assured me that my muscles wouldn’t atrophy after one or two weeks and to just keep going. All that work wasn’t for naught,” she says.

Her advice for others? “Just start. Make your health a priority.”

@kriskling

pinnaclefitnessgym.com

@pinnaclefitnessatl

PHOTO: Erik Meadows