A 19-person host committee that included Simply Buckhead Publisher Joanne Hayes welcomed about 550 guests to the 20th Annual Quiet Heroes benefit for CURE Childhood Cancer in late March.

Held at Flourish Atlanta, the luncheon was emceed by media personality Jenn Hobby while comedian Keith Alberstadt added levity to the festivities. The Quiet Heroes, all moms of children who have had or are currently battling cancer, had the chance to bid on silent auction items that included a getaway to a private Bahamas island, and each left with a gift bag packed with goodies from jewelry to shortbread cookies. Along with raising about $450,000, a highlight of the afternoon was the presentation of the Chris Glavine Love in Action Award to Chris Glavine, who founded the fundraiser and continues to be an ardent supporter of families struggling with cancer.

PHOTOS: Lynn Crow Photography