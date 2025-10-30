FAVORITE PLACES TO FEEL THE SEASONAL SPIRIT

Where to go and what to see to make the most of the most wonderful time of the year!

There’s something almost conspiratorial about how Atlanta does the holidays. The city seems to collectively agree that ordinary just won’t cut it this time of year; everything gets a little more sparkle, a touch more warmth and considerably more charm. Friends linger a little longer over dinner, outfits get a touch of pizzazz and festive music welcomes you at every turn. Familiar restaurants and parks come alive even more than usual, creating an almost tangible energy. Sure, you’ll find the expected twinkle lights and decor, but look closer and you’ll discover unique theatrical performances, long-standing traditions and experiential dining opportunities.

Amore e Amore

Nov. 4 – Dec. 24

This Highland Avenue gem combines authentic Italian cuisine with holiday spirit. Hosts “Mama” Gale Parker and “Professor” Giovanni Ferro will once again deck their Italian restaurant with sparkling ornaments and winter charm. Pair the whimsical atmosphere with an approachable menu featuring kid-friendly foods like pizza bites and pint-sized pasta, and Amore e Amore becomes a go-to festive eatery for families. Special appearances by Santa and Mrs. Claus, who visit with guests and collect handwritten letters from excited children, add to the excitement.

amoreeamore.com

Georgia Festival of Trees

Nov. 21 – 30

A dazzling forest of custom-designed Christmas trees awaits at Gas South Convention Center in Duluth. The Festival of Trees celebration features live entertainment, boutique gift shopping and delightful holiday activities such as the Christmas Brick Challenge, where families can create festive LEGO masterpieces for display and prizes. The Pink Pig, a rail-less, open train ride offering a unique trek through the festival grounds, is back, continuing its more than 70-year tradition. The event benefits Georgia nonprofits Street Grace and Atlanta Redemption Ink in their missions to end human trafficking and support survivors, making every moment of Christmas cheer meaningful and impactful for the community.

gafestivaloftrees.org

Winter Wonderland at Fernbank

Nov. 22 – Jan. 11

Back for 2025, this seasonal event honors global cultures through an enchanting exhibit featuring beautifully decorated trees and vibrant displays. Local cultural partners select and share unique stories incorporating traditional art, crafts, symbols and ornaments representing holidays and customs worldwide. The exhibit transforms Fernbank into a gallery of secular and nonsecular international winter traditions, encouraging an appreciation for diverse seasonal observations.

fernbankmuseum.org/winterwonderland

A Magical Cirque Christmas

Nov. 23

For one night only, A Magical Cirque Christmas brings holiday cheer to the Fox Theatre. The variety showstyle production is designed for the entire family and features entertainers performing awe-inspiring acts set to seasonal music. Expect magic, juggling, acrobatics and a fanciful storyline about the efforts of a fairy sprite who tries to save the Christmas season. This show is an unforgettable theatrical experience that celebrates the magic of the season.

foxtheatre.org/events/ detail/magical-cirque-christmas

Epicurean Igloos

Nov. 29 – Jan. 1

Dine in captivating style at the Epicurean Igloo Experience at Midtown’s Reverence, where twinkling igloos transform the hotel’s lively W. Peachtree Street patio into a winter dining destination. Each igloo accommodates four to six guests and comes complete with festive decorations, homemade hot chocolate and a specially crafted prix fixe menu designed to lift your holiday spirits in more ways than one. Available for booking online throughout the holiday season, it’s a magical setting where guests can enjoy exceptional cuisine while staying warm and comfortable in their own private winter abode.

epicureanhotelatlanta.com

The Marietta Pilgrimage Christmas Home Tour

Dec. 5-7

Celebrate the 39th annual Marietta Pilgrimage Christmas Home Tour, a tradition that opens the doors to five private residences. This year’s tour takes place in the historic Kennesaw Avenue Neighborhood and invites guests to discover Marietta’s most beautiful homes adorned with stunning seasonal displays. Beyond the homes, the tour includes several of Marietta’s churches, museums and historic buildings, creating a comprehensive journey through the city’s architectural treasures. This fundraiser takes place the first full weekend in December and supports Cobb Landmarks and Visit Marietta. Convenient shuttle service ensures easy access to all locations, and tickets are usable throughout the weekend.

mariettapilgrimage.com

The Nutcracker

Dec. 6 – 27

Step into a world where Christmas magic unfolds as Atlanta Ballet presents its enchanting reimagined production of The Nutcracker at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre. Watch as young Clara’s Christmas Eve gift transforms into a dashing prince who whisks her away through a winter wonderland where falling snowflakes and twirling flowers come to life. With original choreography and incredible sets that grow and shrink before your eyes, The Nutcracker is a cherished seasonal tradition that will capture the hearts of all ages.

atlantaballet.com/performances/nutcracker