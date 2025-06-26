“STEAKING” A CLAIM

Barry Mills opens Steak & Grace in Dunwoody Village!

Many people associate FLIP Burger Boutique, Atlanta’s defunct trendy burger spot, with celebrity chef Richard Blais. But a local Atlantan founded it with him. Barry Mills has worked in restaurants for more than 20 years alongside hospitality pros at Buckhead Diner, Rathbun’s and JOËL. Owner of Big B’s Fish Joint in Sandy Springs, he recently opened a neighborhood steakhouse in Dunwoody called Steak & Grace.

The 3,500-square-foot restaurant serves brunch, lunch and dinner with popular items such as goat cheese-stuffed sweet peppers, Hong Kong-style Faroe Island salmon and prime New York strip with bearnaise. Located in Dunwoody Village, Steak & Grace is intended as a community hangout. We spoke with Mills to learn more.

How did you get into hospitality?

I always knew I wanted to own my own businesses. I went to Georgia Tech and studied engineering. I took a desk job out of college, and I was like, “This is not it.” I was going to go back to grad school, but I needed money, so I got a job working at Buckhead Diner. I loved the restaurant industry. It has never felt like work to me.

What do you like about it?

You get to touch so many different things. You do a little bit of marketing, accounting, operations, management, construction and cooking. You never get bored. Then there’s the social aspect. I love neighborhood restaurants nowadays because I love being able to walk in and say hi to people who have been coming for a long time. It’s relationship-driven.

What’s the idea behind Steak & Grace?

It’s a neighborhood interpretation of a steakhouse. I like to put a little twist that makes things interesting and a little more approachable. I want a place where people can come in on a weekly basis and become regulars. I wanted to create an atmosphere where we have great food and great service, but in a place that’s maybe a bit more casual, so you don’t have to put on a coat and tie to come in.

What makes the menu different from other steakhouses?

It has a little bit broader menu and is a little more value-focused. It’s slightly smaller cuts of meat and composed dishes instead of a la carte. It’s definitely cocktail-driven. Our most popular drink is The Woody, named after Dunwoody. It’s Elijah Craig bourbon, limoncello, peach puree and angostura bitters. We also have a very large wine-by the-glass program. You still get a high-end glass of wine, but you don’t have to commit to a bottle.

How did you create a more casual atmosphere?

I didn’t want it to be that traditional, dark, really upscale, special-occasion steakhouse because I didn’t feel like that would go into the neighborhood very well. It is brighter and airier with white paint and a lot of curtains and art. It has this big, beautiful patio. I don’t think there are a lot of steakhouses with a bustling bar and a patio.

What do you do for fun?

I’m a big fly fisherman. Every time I have a day off, I go fishing.

